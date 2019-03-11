Refusal to review terms could be destabilizing and unfair to countries – Chatham House

By Kiana Wilburg

The sky will not fall nor the earth obliterate into nothingness if a country desires to change the investment terms in oil contracts to reflect fairness.

According to UK based Chatham House, this is quite reasonable and normal practice in the petroleum industry. In fact, the not-for-profit organization said that the refusal to do so can have a destabilizing effect on countries.

Chatham House is a non-governmental organization whose mission is to analyze and promote the understanding of major international issues and current affairs.

The organization which has worked with local authorities on oil related matters since 2015, said that new data about a country’s reserves may prompt its governments to seek to revise the terms of investment to its advantage.

Similarly, Chatham House said that companies sometimes come to governments to ask for a revision of terms to reduce the taxation or operational obligations they face during periods of economic difficulty.

Chatham House said, too, that over the course of 25–30 years, circumstances may change beyond the scope of pre-existing contracts and broader legislation, and governments may want to amend the investment terms, just as companies do.

It said, “Against this backdrop…, our group debated the legitimacy of renegotiating an existing agreement. A near consensus emerged that renegotiation was sometimes necessary in order to maintain a long-term partnership between oil companies and governments because the refusal to review terms could be destabilizing and unfair to some countries.”

Chatham House continued, “It is also in the long-term interest of companies engaged in the country to ensure that the deal is viable. Discussions focused on one avenue for renegotiation, which is to include periodic review, renegotiation, economic balancing and adaptation clauses in contracts from the outset, allowing renegotiation when specific triggers are activated. Such clauses can add significantly to perception of investment risk for companies and require careful design.”

The transparency institute added, “But they have proven to be more efficient and fair mechanisms in comparison with classic freezing or stabilization clauses. In case an oil company has not met its obligations under the applicable deal (or the laws/regulations) then the country may be within its rights to terminate the contract.”

Going forward, Chatham Hose recommended that government should design progressive fiscal terms at the outset, in order to capture maximum windfalls as the geological and price contexts evolve. It said too that governments should request external support where necessary to achieve this effectively.

Further to this, Chatham House advised that governments should seek to design contracts with a renegotiation or periodic review clause, which would allow renegotiation when specific triggers are activated.

In this regard, the UK Body said, “Governments should ensure that the clause is phrased in very clear language, that it specifies which terms are subject to renegotiation (local content, fiscal, environmental, financial terms); that it specifies what triggers would lead to renegotiation (political, cost, commodity price, and legal or tax changes); that it specifies clearly what is the baseline of the renegotiation/rebalance ex ante; and that it specifies the process of the renegotiation/rebalance ex ante.”

Chatham House also noted that periodic review clauses allow the government to change those laws, but require the investor to be compensated if the equilibrium changes. It advised that the provision may offer both parties protection against the hardship caused to either of them by a change of original circumstances. It said, too, that the clause would aim to maintain the economic equilibrium of the contract during its lifetime.

Chatham House also noted that there are several groups, which can support governments in contract renegotiations. It said that these include the World Bank; the African Development Bank’s African Legal Support Facility; the International Senior Lawyers Project; and the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Ocean Governance and Natural Resources Management Section.