North Soesdyke overcome Peter’s Hall by 66 runs

North Soesdyke defeated Peter’s Hall by 66 runs when play in the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-over tournament continued recently at Laluni.

North Soesdyke batted first and posted 225-9. Chris Deonarine slammed 10 fours and one six in a top score of 90, while Hemraj Garbarran made 76 including 13 fours.

Martin Salick grabbed 3-37 and Sunil Tulsidass 3-47.

Peter’s Hall were bowled out for 158 in reply.

Rickey Seamer made 32 with three fours and one six while Salick got 27 including three fours and one six.

Troy Gonsalves captured 3-15 and Rakesh Gangaram 3-34.