North Soesdyke overcome Peter’s Hall by 66 runs

Latest update March 11th, 2019 12:58 AM
North Soesdyke defeated Peter’s Hall by 66 runs when play in the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association Neville Sarjoo Memorial 40-over tournament continued recently at Laluni.
North Soesdyke batted first and posted 225-9. Chris Deonarine slammed 10 fours and one six in a top score of 90, while Hemraj Garbarran made 76 including 13 fours.
Martin Salick grabbed 3-37 and Sunil Tulsidass 3-47.
Peter’s Hall were bowled out for 158 in reply.
Rickey Seamer made 32 with three fours and one six while Salick got 27 including three fours and one six.
Troy Gonsalves captured 3-15 and Rakesh Gangaram 3-34.
Mar 11, 2019GFF’s Forde and Mayor Marshall participate The 2019 season of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) was launched on Saturday at the Bartica Secondary School Ground with the start of the...
Mar 11, 2019
Mar 11, 2019
Mar 11, 2019
Mar 11, 2019
Mar 11, 2019
I had a warm relation with Bernard De Santos for over 25 years. There is one recurring echo he had about me – I would... more
The next time the President is leaving the country, via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, he should take a tour of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]