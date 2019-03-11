Latest update March 11th, 2019 12:58 AM

Milo Schools’ football tournament…‘Saints’ and Bishops’ reach knockouts

Mar 11, 2019 Sports 0

The weekend’s play in the seventh annual Milo Schools’ football tournament concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue and when the dust settled, it was Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) and The Bishops’ High (TBH) that were the latest teams that successfully progressed to the knockout round of this year’s competition.

Close play between round-of-16 qualified Annandale Secondary (on the ball) and South Ruimveldt during this weekend’s action.

SSC and TBH will now join President’s College, Lodge Secondary, Canje and Annandale that all qualified following Saturday’s play.
Yesterday, Bishops’ defeated Queen’s College 2-0 thanks to a brace from Makayah Smith to allow his side to top group B ahead of SSC.
Saint Stanislaus were due to be in action but their opponent’s, North Ruimveldt, didn’t show up for the match. And, with the walkover victory, SSC were sure of advancing to the next round.
The final match of the day was more of an exhibition if anything, since both the teams were mathematically eliminated from the competition. However, Group E languishers St. Mary’s and Marian Academy put on a good six-goal show with Mary’s winning 5-1.
Joshua Samuels led the scoring with a brace, while Daniel Webster, Michael Ole and Jeremiah Softley-Springer netted one goal each. Ricardo Perceval scored the consolation for the losers.
The final round of group matches in the tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their “Stop gender based violence” campaign, will conclude this weekend.

