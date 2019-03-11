Jagdeo blisters Granger-led Coalition Government for failed promises

– during Babu Jaan memorial address

People’s Progressive Party General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo was in his customary full attack mode at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant yesterday, labeling the Granger-led Coalition Government as “Judases,” for what he said were failed promises to the nation.

“Who is a Judas? Who is a Judas? Who are the biggest Judases in Guyana? They betrayed all of the people of the country,” Jagdeo told the large gathering of supporters at the Cheddi Jagan Memorial Site.

He also made references to former Member of Parliament Charrandass Persaud’s vote in the National Assembly on December 21, Jagdeo argued that when the former Alliance For Change MP voted ‘yes’ on December 21, changing the political landscape, he was immediately called a “Judas” by fellow party members and supporters of the government.

But according to Jagdeo, “they betrayed all, Charrandass looks like a patriot in comparison to these Judases, because he saw the failed promises and the hardships on the lives of the people who live in his community (Canje) and these two Judases and many others; in fact, it is a government of Judases because they promised the Amerindians to accelerate land title and they failed them. Sidney Allicock, he is a Judas too and they promised jobs in Linden and many parts of the country so, Granger is a Judas too”.

His words were met with loud cheers from the gathering.

He continued, “imagine Ramjattan and Nagamootoo calling Charrandass a Judas, Charrandass lives in Canje, he use to campaign with the AFC, he walked through Canje and helped them to make many of the promises that they told the people in Berbice and across the country”.

The former president noted that although promises were made, they were not fulfilled but because Charrandass Persaud realised at some point that his fellow villagers were suffering due to the closure of the estates, he made a choice to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.

“They did not fulfill any of their promises and Charrandass saw the sugar workers who once had a job, who use to go on that truck and go to work in the morning, full of confidence that at the end of the month they will bring home salary, that will take care of their families and that they can buy food and put it on their table and feed their children and send them to school…that this government in their guise of Nagamootoo, on a day when there was the celebration of the Rose Hall Martyr’s Day, they sent him to bring the sad news to that community that they are going to close the estate as they did elsewhere. All of them are Judases, they failed the people of Guyana and Charrandass should get a national award from Granger for keeping his word”, the General Secretary told his supporters.

Jagdeo expressed his concern that the government is contending that after the passage of the no-confidence, it is business as usual but he argued that the government’s business as usual stance is more of them “stealing and spending money on themselves”.

“It cannot be business as usual and particularly when the Bill or Article 106 says that the government should resign but stay in office only for the purpose of holding elections.

“So everything that is done after the 21st will be illegal but guess what, they are busy handing out contracts to themselves and the attorneys”.

He accused the government of changing the procurement laws and handing out hundreds

of acres of lands in Berbice.

“They are giving their cronies large acreage of land right here in Berbice…this is what is happening, it is a large scale theft of resources. Secondly, they are buying vehicles. They are buying 12 new vehicles for the Office of the President, this is what they ‘wanna’ stay in office and do.

They want to continue to feed off of us and steal but I know that they are preparing for exit”, the former president said.

Jagdeo posited that government has been operating “under an illusion” and that having an “unconstitutional government” will affect the jobs, investments and the country in general. He then told his supporters to be patient

“Because we are not a violent party, we have to mobilize, they can’t run forever”. A mention of Cheddi Jagan was made in the last three minutes of his nearly 50 minute speech.

Presidential Candidate for the party, Irfaan Ali along with former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds also spoke briefly at the event. Notably absent were executive party members, Anil Nandlall, Vindya Persaud, Gail Texeira , Frank Anthony and Priya Manickchand.

Present were former General Secretary Roger Luncheon, Charles Ramson Jr. among others.

The memorial service is held annually to commemorate the life and contributions of Dr. Cheddi Jagan. Wreaths were laid by party members at the commencement of the event.