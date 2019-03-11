International Women’s Day & Shafura Hussain Foundation Golf Tourney staged at LGC

The Shafura Hussain Foundation sponsored a tournament on Saturday last in recognition of International Women’s Day and to offer encouragement to women golfers to show off their skills. This exciting tournament was played under the Stableford format, the first time in several years that this format has been used at the LGC.

In conjunction with Trophy Stall who provided magnificent trophies and special International Women’s Day buttons, the LGC hosted over 35 players who came out in support including Siya Persaud, daughter of PurPersaud from Crown Mining who joined the other women golfers to participate in her first ever golf tournament, but in the end it was Dr. Joaan Deo, the reigning Suriname Women’s Champion (31 points) who prevailed in the Women’s category.

But once again and for the second week in a row, Club President Aleem Hussain turned in an excellent day of golf to win the Title. Playing with Brian Hackett, Joseph John and Carlos Carbo from Saj Rice Mills, Hussain took full advantage of the points system to shoot a tournament best of 36 points.

Second place was taken by Kassim Khan (33 points); Third place by veteran Patrick Prasad (32 points) who edged out Fourth Place winner and former Guyana Open Champion Mike Mangal (32 points) on a countback.

Magnificent long drives by Mario Acuna of Macorp and Paton George of Brusters were the showcase of the tournament with Paton emerging the winner with a drive of over 330 yards. Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud claimed the Nearest to Pin prize and Siya Persaud the Most Honest Golfer award.

Unfortunately, Counselor Kamal Hussain and Dr. Anwar Hussain were not on hand to award the winners, but Michelle Codrington of CARICOM did the honours on their behalf.

The late Shafura Hussain (Aunty Shaka) had been a patron of kids and sports in her Albouystown neighborhood throughout her life, and with the firm conviction that sports led to better opportunities for kids, she offered support to sports activities in her area and encouraged her nine children -, of whom Club President Aleem is one – to participate in sports.

Last September the New York Chapter of the Foundation William and Aleena Knight (daughter and son-in-law of the late Shafura Hussain), donated more than 100 brand new golf clubs, bags, balls and tees to the Lusignan Golf Club.That equipment is available at the club to be used in assisting anyone (adult or child) interested in learning the game, for whom the Club offers free coaching from Mon-Sun between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Interested persons can call 220-5660 for further information.