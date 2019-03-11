Gold and Bronze for Narayan Ramdhani

Narayan Ramdhani made an excellent achievement getting gold in the team championship and bronze in the individual championship at the2019 CCAA National Badminton Championships (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) in Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Nova Scotia Canada March 6-9, 2019. He is now Ranked No. 3 in Canada, No.1 at ACAC and No.1 at the Kings University Eagles Badminton Team.

The Guyanese Badminton Champion representing the Kings University Eagles Badminton Team & Alberta ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference), played in his first Nationals with only 7 1/2 Months training in Edmonton Canada and was crowned the No. 1 Singles Player in Alberta.

In the Round Robin play-off Narayan Ramdhani was able to win an over-all 3 matches and lost two to make it into the Semi-Finals rounds.

In the Men Singles Semi-Finals he lost to Nicholas Pitman of Concordia: 21-17, 21-23, 21-12.

In the third/fourth placed playoff Narayan came back strong to defeat Yuge Zeng of George Brown: 21-15, 21-13 to take the Bronze Medal and 3rd Place.

Zeng was last year Silver Medalist who did not drop a match during the Group Playoff making it a great comeback for Narayan to beat him.

Narayan also did well in the Team Championship when his Men Singles match was the deciding match to win Gold and it was here Narayan beat Ramnish Kumar of Humber College:13-21, 16, 21, 21-11.

This is a great accomplishment for Narayan with his consistent performances throughout the years. Gratitude has been extended to all who have supported him and a call made to all who should be supporting him.