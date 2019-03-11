GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall 1st Div Cricket…De Souza’s century highlight latest action

Five-wicket hauls for Dick & Nedd

By Sean Devers

Shawn De Sousa scored a brilliant 174 to register the first century in the GCA’s GISE, Star Party Rental, Trophy Stall two-day first division cricket tournament over the weekend with DCC and GYO securing the only victories in the round.

At Malteenoes, Transport Sports Club (TSC) and GNIC played to a draw after TSC fell for 158 with Akeem Redman top scoring with 42 after reaching the boundary seven times but only Nathan Persaud (22) of the other batsmen reached 20.

Off-Spinner Dwain Dick had 5-41, while Ranole Bourne had 2-53 for GNIC who responded with 337-7 declared after resuming yesterday on 130-3.

The Left-handed De Sousa blasted eight fours and seven sixes in a magnificent 174 and shared in a 154-run stand with Jermaine Grosvenor who reached the boundary three times and cleared it once in his 52. Dwain Dick and his uncle David Dick both made 35.

TSC in their second innings were 218-5 when play ended with Sunil Singh leading the fight with six fours and four sixes in 86 as Mark Nicolson picked up two wickets.

At GDF, GYO beat UG by 10 wickets after UG made 138 with Keron Roberts (53) and Andrew Gibson (24) being the top scores.

Darshan Persaud (3-28) and left-arm spinner Trevon France (2-32) doing the damage with the ball for GYO who replied with 315 with Chris Deonarine making 80.

Yekini Favorite took 4-58, while Godfrey Thakurdin had 3-92 for UG who fell for 199 in their second innings with Almando Doman resisting with 38 and Gibson made 25 as France was again among the wickets with 3-50.

Set 20 to win GYO reached their target without losing a wicket.

At Eve Leary, Police and Everest played to a draw after Everest, set an improbable 214 to win reached 41 without loss when the match ended yesterday with Renaldo Renee, who made 53 in the first innings, unbeaten on 22 and Baskar Yadram on 15.

Police made 177 in their first innings with the left-handed Kemol Savory hitting seven fours and two sixes in 52.

Eon Rodrigues (30), Quentin Sampson (27) and Raun Johnson (26*) were the other batsmen to reach 25 as USA based First-Class leg-spinner took 4-43 and got support from off-spinner Richie Looknauth (3-56) and 18-year-old Antiguan Franchise player left-arm pacer Javier Spencer, who bowled with some pace to take 2-37.

Everest replied with 213 with Renee leading the way with five fours and a six in his 53. Kamesh Yadram hit three fours and a six in 43, while Wicketkeeper Joseph (25) and Troy Gonsalves (21) offered token resistance.

Rodrigues had 3-47, Anthony Adams got 3-48 and Jason Heyliger 2-25 bowled well for Police who declared on 250-9 in their second innings.

Savory made his second fifty of the game, a workman like 58 from 110 balls with eight boundaries and Sampson, who pounded six sixes and two fours in an explosive 53, both scored half-centuries.

Kevin Boodie and Ameer Khan chipped with 22 each, while Kevin Christian made 24.

Gonsalves, who was roughed up by Sampson who clobbered him for a few sixes, had 4-70, while Looknauth took 2-37.

At DCC, Windies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd’s five-wicket haul, a seven-wicket match return from left-arm wrist spinner Totaram Bishun and 71 from Joshua Persaud powered DCC to victory over GDF in 22 minutes into the final day of a game in which 29 wickets tumbled on Saturday.

No details were available due to an incomplete DCC scorebook which did not have GDF’s total, full names or the name of the competition.