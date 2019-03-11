Farfan and Mendes 1st Division Hockey League…Hikers tighten stranglehold on top points standing

In their third match of the weekend, Pepsi Hikers dismantled Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) 9-0 yesterday afternoon during play in Farfan & Mendes/Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Men’s First Division Outdoor Hockey League at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The massive win goes along well with their two victories on Saturday and places them some distance away from second place Bounty Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in the league standing.

Aroydy Branford and Brian Asregado netted braces in the massive win over the youthful OFHC team, while Colonel Heywood, Kevin Fogenay, Devin Munroe, Jamarj Assanah and Rene Edwards ensured they were involved in the action with one goal each.

Bounty GCC kept on the pressure of Hikers with a convincing 5-0 win over Supernova, the national development side, in the opening match yesterday. Meshach Sargeant and Kevin Spencer both rattled home braces while Dwayne Scott added the fifth.

The feature game of the day between Saints Hockey Club (SHC) and veteran side, GCC Vintage, proved to be an anti-climax as the sides played to a goalless draw, after the previous two games had produced 14 goals.

SHC and GCC Vintage were not short of chances but they failed to convert.

The league continues this weekend at the same venue.