Family trailed from city bank robbed of cash, cell phones

A Guyanese family is now living in fear and rethinking their safety in their own country after being robbed and roughed up by three armed men just in front of their home.

Kim Kissoon, along with his daughter and an assistant, were reportedly robbed after returning from a city bank. The alleged incident took place Friday last at Kingston, Georgetown.

According to Kissoon, the trio left a city bank shortly after 13:00hrs. They then went to two other locations and headed home to Lot 7879 High and Cowan Street, Kingston Georgetown.

As they were about to exit their vehicle, three men pulled up in a silver Toyota. Kissoon said the occupants all appeared to between 23 and 25, and had guns. He alleged that they used bandannas to cover their faces and they were also well dressed in casual clothing.

“All three of them came out the car with one standing by the car and the other two approached us. They placed a gun to my head and started to rough up my assistant while demanding that we hand over the money we had”, said Kissoon.

He indicated that he and the assistant tried to fight back but the man that was standing by the car put a gun to his daughter’s head.

“When I saw that, I told the assistant to calm down. They patted down the assistant and then relieved him of the bag with the money and other articles. Then they went to the front of our car and took three phones and a file.”

The three men then re-entered their car and made good their escape.

Kissoon also highlighted that the men conducted themselves like professionals during the ordeal. “The way these men held those guns and patted down my assistant, I would say they were professionals or have military training.”

The victim stated that his daughter is still traumatized and the rest of the family is questioning their safety in Guyana. “My family treats this country as their home and it hurts to know that we have to question our safety or having a future here.”

According to the victim, the police after receiving their report promptly set up roadblocks but failed to apprehend anyone.