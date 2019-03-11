City Constabulary faces uphill task tackling crime in market squares -some vendors allegedly colluding with criminals

“These persons are organized, they communicate via ‘WhatsApp’ and other means of technology so that by the time the ranks get on the ground, they have already stashed the items…”

Chief Constable Andrew Foo

The Georgetown Constabulary is facing an uphill task of tackling crime in the city market squares.

The challenge faced by the crime-fighting unit under the command of the Mayor and City Councillors, (M&CC) of Georgetown was highlighted during a recent meeting with the media.

According to Chief of the Constabulary Department, Andrew Foo, the common criminal activities in the market squares form a link in a chain of planned and organized offences orchestrated by groups, who have become part of the aesthetic of “life in the marketplace.”

The Chief Constable noted that while it is common for the blame of illicit activities in the city to fall on the shoulder of “pick pockets,” and “choke and robbers,” other crimes are being committed in a more organized manner.

According to the city official, illicit drugs transported in the marketplace in significant quantities appear to go unnoticed.

A closer look at the issue revealed that “legitimate vendors” play a vital role in the continuance of the criminal.

“In some cases, narcotics are even found in stalls, which mean that stallholders or persons operating stalls are partakers of the illegal trade activities.

“There is a much larger operation because there is a constant move of people in the market.

“What we have found is that these persons are organized, they communicate via WhatsApp and other means of technology so that by the time the ranks get on the ground, they have already stashed the items.”

The Constable cited instances where items suspected to be cannabis were found stashed in parcels, black plastic bags, food boxes and bottles.

However, Foo noted that the city department is collaborating with the Guyana Police Force to address the situation.

“We would have routine raids conducted especially at the Stabroek Market square.

“We would sweep the areas regularly. We think implementing a regular search and check would help put a dent in ring of activities.”

At present, Foo said that the constabulary ranks have been policing the Bourda and Stabroek Market. The Stabroek Market has been labeled a hot spot for criminal activities.

“It’s a [business] hub; there is a minibus park, a host of vending activities…a vast number of people venture into those parts to conduct their trade.

“In the midst of the hustle and bustle, there are criminal elements looking to operate within that environment. Daily criminal acts are conducted in that environment, robberies and acts of larceny, particularly in morning hours and evening.

“You would have pick pockets at the area so as a law enforcement agency, we have to be vigilant and provide a police presence. We have some uniform and plain clothes ranks in that environment.”

Recently, the City Constabulary expressed concern over a growing number of juveniles committing criminal acts in and around the municipal markets.

The city cops also highlighted the low success in prosecution of markets crimes due to the reluctance of victims to offer evidence in court.

“Sadly, in most of the instances when we apprehend persons for crimes, the victims are fearful and tend not to want to go to court and testify against these persons due to the intimidation of crime and the perpetrators.

“When the matters go to court and the persons do not turn up, the cases are eventually dismissed.”

City officials noted too that the thieves have a tendency of choosing their target carefully.

“What we have found too is that several persons who are being targeted are often living overseas – they don’t belong to Guyana – or they live in far reaching places such as Linden or Bartica.”

In relation to the increase in more juvenile detainees, the Chief Constable said that the constabulary, in working with the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ensures that the arrest and processing of juveniles are done in keeping with the Juvenile Justice laws.

“What we are finding now is that a number of crimes are being committed by the youth. The pickpockets and phone snatchers particularly at the Stabroek Market are under 18 years. Some of them are even in their school uniforms.”

“These laws provide for proper systems to hold minors… their well-being is paramount whenever the authorities make decisions on offering rehabilitation, reintegration and education for juveniles.

The Act sees the involvement of parents in the cases of juveniles as pertinent for the advancement of a better society. Akin to this, the Juvenile Justice Bill seeks to hold juveniles accountable for their actions by measures that reemphasize respect for societal values.

The criminal capacity of the law presumes that no child under the age of fourteen be deemed capable or guilty of committing an offence. Consequently, the attorney representing the child will request that an evaluation be done, assessing the child’s social, emotional and cognitive development.

The Act repeals the 1931 Juvenile Offenders Act and the Training School Act.

Last week, members of the Constabulary joined the Guyana Police Force to conduct a sting operation at the Stabroek Market.

This was done in light of the numerous complaints about illegal activities and constant robberies in and around the market.

Police ranks were stationed at the entrances to the market while the operation was carried out. The police also had sniffer dogs assisting in the search even as the police prison truck was parked a short distance away.

The operation also saw searches being done at the Ferry Stelling area and route 31, 32, 40, 41, and 44 minibus parks.

During the search, a quantity of marijuana seeds amounting to 128 grams and 561 grams of cannabis were found.