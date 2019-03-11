Berbice ‘Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Trafalgar underlines status as the team to beat

-faces Lichfield in semis

Despite a bit of a wobble in their second encounter of the evening, reigning champions of the Berbice Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, Trafalgar, still managed to underline their status as the team to beat in this year’s tournament.

The champs have looked in imperious form from the start of this year’s competition and must be firm favourites to retain their title when the curtains come down on Saturday, at the New Amsterdam Ferry Stelling.

Playing in the opening game on Saturday, before a large turnout of fans, Trafalgar led by a Guinness goal from star striker Delwyn Fraser and one from Kevin Layne easily disposed of Hopetown by a 3-0 margin.

In their second encounter, they were held to a 1-1 draw by New Amsterdam Kings, before prevailing 2-0 in the penalty shootout.

Fraser was once again the player on target, while Jamal Butts responded for the Kings.

They now face Lichfield in the first semi-final, while the Kings take on East Bank Gunners in the other.

The winning team will receive $300,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Organisers have assured fans that there will be giveaways at the final as they anticipate another massive turnout to witness what is already been touted as two epic matchups.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-[2 Goals]

1st Half

Group-A

Game-1

Trafalgar-3 vs Hopetown-0

Delwyn Fraser-[GG]-18th

Kevin Layne Jr-12th

Game-2

Lichfield-1 vs NA Kings-B-0

Akeem SMith-8th

Group-B

Game-1

East Bank Gunners-1 vs NA Kings-0

Sherwin Nicholson-6th

Game-2

Outsiders-0 vs Twenties-2

Dwayne Allen-[GG]-20th

2nd Half

Group-A

Game-1

Trafalgar-1 vs NA Kings-B-1

Trafalgar won 2-0 on penalty kicks

Trafalgar Scorer

Delwyn Fraser-15th

NA Kings-B Scorer

Joshua Butts-12th

Game-2

Hopetown-1 vs Lichfield-1

Hopetown won 1-0 on penalty kicks

Hopetown Scorer

Akeemo Watts-9th

Lichfield Scorer

Carlos Grant-5th

Group-B

Game-1

East Bank Gunners-2 vs Outsiders-1

Gunners Scorers

Joseph Giddings-6th

Sherwin Nicholson-17th

Outsiders Scorer

Devon James-9th

Game-2

Twenties-0 vs NA Kings-3

Quinn Hazel-[GG]-19th

Jamal Butts-12th