Berbice ‘Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Trafalgar underlines status as the team to beat

Mar 11, 2019

-faces Lichfield in semis

Despite a bit of a wobble in their second encounter of the evening, reigning champions of the Berbice Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition, Trafalgar, still managed to underline their status as the team to beat in this year’s tournament.

Part of the action on Day Two of this year’s Berbice Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

The champs have looked in imperious form from the start of this year’s competition and must be firm favourites to retain their title when the curtains come down on Saturday, at the New Amsterdam Ferry Stelling.
Playing in the opening game on Saturday, before a large turnout of fans, Trafalgar led by a Guinness goal from star striker Delwyn Fraser and one from Kevin Layne easily disposed of Hopetown by a 3-0 margin.
In their second encounter, they were held to a 1-1 draw by New Amsterdam Kings, before prevailing 2-0 in the penalty shootout.
Fraser was once again the player on target, while Jamal Butts responded for the Kings.
They now face Lichfield in the first semi-final, while the Kings take on East Bank Gunners in the other.
The winning team will receive $300,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Organisers have assured fans that there will be giveaways at the final as they anticipate another massive turnout to witness what is already been touted as two epic matchups.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-[2 Goals]
1st Half
Group-A
Game-1
Trafalgar-3 vs Hopetown-0
Delwyn Fraser-[GG]-18th
Kevin Layne Jr-12th
Game-2
Lichfield-1 vs NA Kings-B-0
Akeem SMith-8th
Group-B
Game-1
East Bank Gunners-1 vs NA Kings-0
Sherwin Nicholson-6th
Game-2
Outsiders-0 vs Twenties-2
Dwayne Allen-[GG]-20th
2nd Half
Group-A
Game-1
Trafalgar-1 vs NA Kings-B-1
Trafalgar won 2-0 on penalty kicks
Trafalgar Scorer
Delwyn Fraser-15th
NA Kings-B Scorer
Joshua Butts-12th
Game-2
Hopetown-1 vs Lichfield-1
Hopetown won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Hopetown Scorer
Akeemo Watts-9th
Lichfield Scorer
Carlos Grant-5th
Group-B
Game-1
East Bank Gunners-2 vs Outsiders-1
Gunners Scorers
Joseph Giddings-6th
Sherwin Nicholson-17th
Outsiders Scorer
Devon James-9th
Game-2
Twenties-0 vs NA Kings-3
Quinn Hazel-[GG]-19th
Jamal Butts-12th

