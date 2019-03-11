Bandits place gun to nine-year-old boy’s head while robbing Vergenoegen family

Bandits placed a gun to a nine-year-old boy’s head and kicked the child during a brazen robbery that was carried out by a woman and two accomplices at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo on Saturday night.

The suspects escaped with cash, jewellery and other valuables after beating and terrorisng other family members.

Police said that the getaway vehicle was later intercepted and the driver, who was the sole occupant, was held with a firearm.

The attack occurred at around 19:30 hrs while Rakesh Persaud, a businessman, was at home with wife and three children.

Persaud told Kaieteur News that he was in his hammock with his 9-year-old son while his wife and daughter were nearby.

“We were out here in the yard talking to one of my sons over the phone. Soon as I finished the call, I hear the gate click and I see people walking in the yard.”

According to Persaud, two men and a woman entered the yard. One of the men asked if he was the person “who sells drugs and fish.”

Persaud said he told the man he only sold fish. The intruder then drew a gun and pointed it at Persaud and his family.

“When my daughter see that, she run upstairs to try and get away and one of the men run behind she.”

Persaud said that the robbers took him, his wife and small son to a room in the lower flat, which they ransacked.

“They started to demand money from us but we told them we don’t have.”

The bandits then bound their victims and started to beat them, kicking the 9-year-old child several times.

“I tried to block him as much as I could but he still received some kicks,” Persaud indicated.

After this, the bandits became annoyed and decided to threaten the family further. Pressing a gun to the head of the youngest child, one of the bandits told the father to say a prayer because he would kill the boy.

“When he told me that he do something with the gun and I hear it click. My wife then begged him not to do anything to our son, and she will hand over what money we had.”

The bandits’ female accomplice then accompanied the wife to collect the family’s money.

One of the intruders then searched the property for jewellery, while an accomplice remained on the lookout.

Persaud said he managed to untie his bonds and flee from the house while calling for help, but his cries went unheard, since a neighbour was playing music loudly.

“Nobody get to hear me because of the music, then I see a white Raum motorcar turn on its light and started to drive, I tried to shout to the driver that look people robbing me and my family but the car drive past and went straight to my house. The bandits run out and they drive away.”

Persaud and his family were later treated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Police in a release stated that the vehicle, which was reportedly used in the commission of the crime, was intercepted on the West Coast of Demerara.

The driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

He was found in possession of an unlicensed pistol with six live rounds and is currently in police custody.