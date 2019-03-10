US citizens will need to register to visit parts of Europe starting in 2021

Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
(CNN) — US citizens visiting parts of Europe will need authorization from the European Union come 2021.
The EU announced last year it was creating a European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, that will require “pre-travel screening for security and migration risks of travellers benefiting from visa-free access to the Schengen area.”
The Schengen Area is a zone of 26 European countries that do not have internal borders and allow people to move between them freely, including countries such as Spain, France, Greece, Germany, Italy and Poland.
Currently, US citizens can travel to Europe for up to 90 days without any sort of travel authorization. ETIAS will change that.
Visa-free travelers, including US citizens, will need to request ETIAS authorization before visiting the Schengen Area. They can complete an application and pay a service fee of 7 euros (about $8) online. The authorization is valid for three years.
“Completing the online application should not take more than 10 minutes with automatic approval being given in over 95% of cases,” the European Commission said in a statement.
The United States has a similar system called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA.
“We are aware of the European Union’s plan to implement its own travel information and authorization system, similar to the U.S. ESTA, to contribute to a more efficient management of the EU’s external borders and improve internal security,” a US State Department official said in a statement. “Each country has the right to determine its standards for entry.”
The official added that the “ETIAS authorization is not a visa.”
The United States won’t be the only country affected by the changes. From 2021, citizens from 60 countries will be required to apply for the ETIAS before entering the Schengen Area. Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel and Mauritius are among those countries.
The European Parliament agreed to establish ETIAS in July. At the time, Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, indicated that the requirement was put in place for security reasons.
“The new ETIAS will ensure that we no longer have an information gap on visa-free travelers,” he said in a statement. “Anyone who poses a migratory or security risk will be identified before they even travel to EU borders.”
Mar 10, 2019Dear Editor, The West Indies in the late 1970s, had a side recognized as unofficial world champions, a reputation they retained throughout the1980s. The 1990s and 2000s, however West Indies cricket...
Mar 10, 2019
Mar 10, 2019
Mar 10, 2019
Mar 10, 2019
Mar 10, 2019
When I was very young, the Mirror, the newspaper of the PPP, carried a weekly column written by Cheddi Jagan with the title,... more
Why would the President of Guyana have to meet with the entire Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in order to discuss that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]