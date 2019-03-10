Truck crushes porter at Kara Kara toll booth

A fatal accident occurred in the vicinity of the Kara Kara toll booth, in Linden, shortly after noon yesterday, involving a truck, GSS 1407,with trailer TMM 2242.

The victim has reportedly been identified as Jomal Anthony.

According to a police source, the driver of the truck, Floyd Rodney, said that the man, who was a porter, was only recently employed and he was therefore not too familiar with him.

Rodney said that he only knew that the victim was from somewhere on the East Coast of Demerara.

An eyewitness said that the now dead man had jumped off the truck at the toll booth to pay the toll, when the accident occurred.

“Was two container trucks; one de already stop and one was coming behind. So this guy jump off, went and pay and was getting back on the truck, when he slipped and fell. The other truck, which was right behind, ran over him.”

The man said that it was impossible for the truck to stop as it was “coming in too close” to the truck in front.

He added that from all appearances, both of the trucks belonged to the same company as the guy was told that he had to pay $ 10,000, but he indicated that he only had $4,000.

Another source however indicated that the victim was run over by the trailer of the very truck that he was working on.

In a release, the police stated that the incident occurred about 12:45hrs on the Kara Kara Public Road Mackenzie, Linden, involving motor lorry GSS 1407 owned by Frank Hugh of 74 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara and driven by Floyd Rodney of Lot 121 Ogle Street Triumph E.C.D, along with an unidentified porter of African descent .

According to the release motor lorry GSS 1407 (articulated) along with trailer TMM 2242 was proceeding east along the northern side of the said road when it was alleged by the driver, that the porter disembarked the lorry, to pay toll fees.

He subsequently jumped up on the said lorry on the gas tank, situated on the left side of the lorry, whilst it was in motion.

The porter reportedly lost his grip, causing him to fall between the lorry and trailer, onto the roadway, where he was run over by the trailer.

As a result, he sustained injuries about his body, and was pronounced dead on the scene by doctor Karen Perreira, a GMO attached to the Linden Hospital Complex.

The body was subsequently taken to the Wismar hospital mortuary. The driver was tested for alcohol and cleared.

The driver is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.