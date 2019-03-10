Schoolgirl raped on Ogle seawall, suspect in police custody

Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man has been arrested by police on suspicion of rape, following an incident that occurred on the East Coast seawall, last Friday afternoon.
Reports reaching this publication indicate that, on the day in question, three female students from a secondary school on the East Coast of Demerara sat on the seawall, working on an assignment related to the environment.
After a while, the girls were apprehended by a man who is said to have been wielding a knife. He reportedly told them not to move, but the girls moved to escape and two of them got away. The third girl was captured, and the man allegedly raped her on the seawall, in bright daylight.
After he left the scene, former Georgetown Mayor, Sherod Duncan, an off-duty policeman and a woman, found the girl in a state of shock.
Duncan described the girl as being in a state of fear and shock, with “dark blood cascading” down her leg, onto her socks and shoes. With her in Duncan’s vehicle, they attempted to pursue the assailant, but he had already made good his escape.
