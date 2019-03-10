Region Ten lends support to striking Rusal workers

A number of employees who are striking for improved wages and working conditions at Rusal have received a timely donation of food items. This development was made possible through the Region Ten Democratic Council [RDC] which at its most recent statutory meeting voted in favour to assist the striking employees.

The employees have been requesting assistance and support from various groups and agencies.

At the meeting, several Regional Councillors expressed their frustration over the fact that despite several interventions, Rusal continues to act irresponsibly, thus severely affecting the economic livelihood of several persons and by extension Region Ten.

The Councillors stressed that with a number of past and present employees coming from within the Region they are of the firm view that Rusal has deliberately taken a position of not flexing, so as to assist the many workers who have given and continue to give significant service to the company.

As such, several persons suggested that Rusal should be ‘kicked out’ of Guyana as its presence continues to demoralise and affects the rights of workers in an unfair manner.

Regional Councillor and Trade Unionist, Charles Sampson, openly said that he has had several encounters with Rusal.

He noted that the initial senior managers who came with the company in the early days were extremely ‘nice’ to the workers and were also very respectful.

Sampson said that the current set of managers there is deliberately unfair and seems bent on dismissing anyone who attempts to challenge them regarding wages and working conditions. He said that it is clear that Rusal has no respect for the labour laws of Guyana. Government would have to make a determination as to how long they would allow RUSAL to continue disrespecting and breaking these labour laws.

Councillor Charles Sampson expressed the view that a former Chief Labour Officer now employed by Rusal seems to be encouraging the company to break labour laws. He mirrored this to similar situations at other companies to which the individual in question was or is affiliated.

He declared that it is clear that this official is bent on allowing foreign companies to “take their eyes and pass Guyanese workers because there is a perception that people are desperate for work so anything goes.”

“We as a Region, and more so as a RDC, cannot continue like this. I am urging my fellow councillors to step up and together we will take action. Government may be limited in the action that they can take but this is our region, it’s our people, it’s our resources and we will not allow this further,” Sampson declared to the acknowledgement of several other councillors.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian told the Councillors that the Rusal situation is a sad one and the entire Region 10 feels for the affected workers. He, however, pledged, along with his councillors, that the RDC will stand firmly behind them and will weather the storm along with them.

The Regional Chairman after reviewing the request for assistance and the endorsement by the entire council immediately started to put together a large donation of food items, which included rice, sugar, flour, oil, milk, biscuits, peas and other food related materials.

He declared that the RDC will not stand by and see workers or residents who are in need of food having to starve because they have stood up for their rights. “I will not allow under my watch workers being taken advantage of and being blatantly disrespected, especially by a foreign company, go without our assistance.

“As the Regional Chairman of Region Ten it is my duty to lend whatever assistance that we can provide as Region Ten is not only Linden. Kwakwani also forms part of this Region and together we will help,” he assured.

Several employees who spoke to the Regional Chairman after the meeting stressed that they are very satisfied with the work of their Union and while some persons said that the Union’s Rep, Lincoln Lewis, approach at times may seem aggressive, they commended him for such a stance declaring that because of the Russians perception and derogatory remarks that they are known to make towards employees such an approach is warranted.

“At times Lincoln Lewis can be seen as being too aggressive but we can say that with the Russians he is the man that is needed to fix them. If he doesn’t take an aggressive approach towards them they would continue to treat us anyhow,” several affected employees said.

Morian declared that over the next few days he and his council will be monitoring, closely, the situation and with the Regional Vice Chairman being from Kwakwani he is happy that he too would be closely monitoring the situation.

“What I would add, is that we the people of Region 10 have taken too much from RUSAL as it is not the first time that they fired workers because they had strike. This development occurred in 2007 as Councillor Charles Sampson had pointed out and they got away with it but noted this time it’s a different story.

“What we would like Government to do is allow us to deal with them because we have simple straight forward strategies as no company, irrespective of how big or significant that company, will be allowed any more to come into this region and feel that the people of Region Ten can be taken advantage of as the RDC will show them what we are capable of doing,” the evidently frustrated Regional Chairman said.

The Regional Chairman in handing over the food items thanked the workers for their patience while urging them that they are not alone in their struggle as the RDC stands in solidarity with them. He said that the RDC will continue to lend valuable assistance to them as they seek to have their issues addressed in an amicable manner. “Remain strong and don’t forget that the people of Region 10 stand firmly with you on this matter,” Morian assured.