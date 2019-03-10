Region Four RDC to host symposium to address women issues

In order to address a number of critical issues in Region Four, the Regional Four Democratic Council [RDC] will later this month, stage a symposium for female employees. The symposium which was birthed through a luncheon organised by the Regional Education Officer [REDO], Tiffany Harvey, will aim to address a number of issues affecting women.

The symposium is the brainchild of Regional Chairman, Ms. Genevieve Allen, who during an address at the recent luncheon, spoke about the importance of women celebrating themselves. She said that too many times women wait on others for validation and are always doing and reaching out to others resulting in many instances leaving themselves undone or last.

“Let me urge you all to celebrate yourself, whether you are in your born suit or in a sexy outfit, take sometime during the day and admire yourself in the mirror. We have and continue to see that women keep the wheel going.

“Therefore, take time and reflect on your achievements, on your accomplishments, because you need to celebrate yourself not wait on the approval or endorsement from anyone to celebrate,” the Regional Chairman said.

The Regional Chairman spoke about the numerous contributions that have been made by women to the growth of the Region, pointing out that among some of them include the Regional Executive Officer, Pauline Lucas; Regional Education Officer, Tiffany Harvey; PAS Finance Sharon Wills; Deputy Principal Personnel Officer Kaye Watson; among others.

“These women are a testimony of the reality that we can do it as we have been doing it for years and will continue to do it and I want to assure all of you that it’s important to celebrate and motivate our sisters so that they can continue doing what they are doing,” she said.

The Regional Chairman added that what she said has been a common practice by a number of women where they are prepared to give their support faster to the opposite sex instead of their ‘sisters’ while discrediting and refusing to lend valuable support to other women in their pursuit of development.

“Let me say this; I have seen too many times we as sisters are quick and ready to criticise and discredit the progress and achievements of our sisters and I would like to appeal to all of you to let us desist from such a practice so that we can help to motivate our sisters so that they can pursue their dreams.

“We have a responsibility to lend support and assistance and it is my wish that we would help to further enhance the lives of other women,” she urged.

In commenting on the upcoming symposium, the Regional Chairman pointed out that every female employee would be invited to participate in what she dubbed a “timely and very important” symposium.

She noted that with a number of social and other ills affecting many women today it is important that they can better understand some of the challenges that women within the employ of the RDC is facing.

“We must be cognisant that the life of a woman is never easy as many times you have children to deal with, work and some co-workers to deal with, husband or spouse among other things, thus being a woman has a number of challenges which has the potential of affecting your output at work.

“As the Regional Chairman I would like us to see how we can address several of these challenges so as to ensure that our women can deliver at a very high level at work,” she reasoned.

She informed REO Lucas that the planned symposium is very important noting that with the increase of domestic violence that targets mainly women and children such a forum is even more pivotal as it would be able to address a number of burning concerns that plague several of the women within RDC Region Four.

“We must be able to reach out to our women, we must be able to seek avenues and ways in ensuring that issues of pivotal importance is addressed thus, ensuring that these women irrespective of their challenges and difficulties can continue to deliver effectively and efficiently,” RC Allen said.

In endorsing the initiative, REO Lucas assured all that arrangements would be put in place so as to accommodate the symposium.

“Madam Chair, I fully support such an initiative as we recognise that there are a number of difficulties and challenges that face our women within this region thus, such a symposium would benefit all and be of great importance,” Lucas said.

The Regional Executive Officer thanked the Regional Chairman for what she described as her continuous and longstanding support declaring that as the REO she will seek to reach out to every woman within the RDC as they seek to execute such a symposium which she believes will be used to better understand a number of women related issues, while ensuring that moving forward that challenges and difficulties faced by them at home and elsewhere can be reduced significantly.