Race of Champions top drivers receive rewardsLaunch pad road to be completed this week

The top drivers of last Sunday’s first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Race of Champions received there trophies and prizes on Friday last, during a simple but significant ceremony at GT Motorsports on Thomas Lands and Albert Street.

In addition, the champion bikers in the Mohamed’s Enterprise sponsored class received a total of $275,000 in cash prizes. After some deliberation by the GMR&SC, Dowayne Caesar was adjudged winners of the novices with three first place finishes, while Romeo Singh was second overall, Romel Singh third and Shem Chattersingh was fourth overall.

President of the Club, Rameez Mohamed, during his address expressed thanks to everyone who supported the first round of the Race of Champions and noted that all eyes are now shifted to the first round of the anticipated Drag Championship.

The first round was scheduled to speed off next Sunday but due to several positive reasons, it was decided that the meet be pushed back to the 24th. Mohamed noted that the biggest reason was the arrival of Team Mohamed’s third Nissan GTR car which is the fastest of its kind in the world, capable of clocking well under seven seconds on the drag strip.

This machine has created much buzz on all forms of media and neighbouring Suriname that has a drag meet scheduled for the 17th has reached out to the GMR&SC since they want to challenge the ‘white’ GTR.

Furthermore, Rameez noted that with the increase of high powered cars on the local drag strip, a launch pad is needed to help these vehicles with more horsepower to be more controlled, “We completed the launch pad last year which cost a total of $12.5million and now we are building the road that connects the launch pad to the road which has been pegged at $10.5 million by the contractor, who has assured that he will be able to complete the project for the first meet. Having a launch pad is a big, big plus for drag racing locally.”

The president explained that with the help of sponsors including Mohamed’s Enterprise, Delco Ice Factory, B.M. Soat Auto Sales and Cemco Engineering, the Club has been able to raise most of the funds needed for the project.