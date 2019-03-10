Pool players gearing for Shooters Pool Club Easter tournament on April 13

Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Leading Pools players are gearing for the Shooters Club along with Chris Prashad of California, USA collaboration when they host an Easter Pool tournament set for Saturday, April 13th.
The tournament will be staged at Jupats Bar in New Diamond Housing Scheme on the East Bank of Demerara and all the games are expected to be aired via live streaming.
Over $200,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs.
There will be trophies for the first to fifth place finishers along with prizes for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and fans will be treated to attractive giveaways.
The action promises to be keenly contests as a number of the country’s top Pools players are due to be in attendance.
