Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge, Annandale, PC and Canje through to knockout round

The seventh annual Milo Schools’ football tourney is in its penultimate round of group matches and after yesterday’s play concluded at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue, Annandale Secondary, Canje and Lodge Secondary have secured their spots into the knockouts with favourable results.

In the feature match of the day, Lodge, led by a brace from Dorwin George in the 44th and 49th minutes defeated President’s College (PC) 2-0. PC didn’t help themselves much during the match, missing some good chances, including a penalty which was skied on the stroke of the first half.

Lodge finished Group E top with nine points, while PC finished second with four points.

The opening match of the day was a goalless affair between St. Joseph High and Canje Secondary. St. Joseph needed a win to advance to the next round ahead of Canje (five points) but couldn’t pull it off.

Finishing top of Group A just ahead of Canje is Annandale with seven points. The East Coast lads played to a 2-2 draw against South Ruimveldt who finished Group A in the cellar position.

Jomal Crum-Ewing netted a brace for South Ruimveldt, while Jerome Harrigon and Tiquan Taylor scored one each for Annandale.

The tournament which is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) through their ‘Stop gender based violence’ campaign continues this afternoon with three more matches.