Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West Indies is not about the game’s development

Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
The West Indies in the late 1970s, had a side recognized as unofficial world champions, a reputation they retained throughout the1980s. The 1990s and 2000s, however West Indies cricket declined, largely owing to the failure of the West Indies Board to move the game to a professional sport. Victories in the 2014 Champions Trophy and runner-up in 2016 Champions Trophy left some hopeful, but it was not until the inception of Twenty20 cricket that the West Indies regained a place among the cricketing elite and as a added bonus, the West Indies also became the first to win both the men’s and women’s World Twenty20 on the same day, as the women team beat three-time defending champion Australia for their first ICC title.
With the Annual General Meeting of Cricket West Indies around the corner, I do hope representatives from Guyana Cricket Board if legal, and thinking about prosperous developments, then Mr. Dave Cameron must be voted out and what is also a matter of concern is the women’s position.
Yours -in- Sport,
Parmanand Ram.
