Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Integrity Commission names editor, several agencies’ heads as failing to declare assets

Mar 10, 2019 News 0

Yet again, the Integrity Commission has published names of officials who have failed to declare their assets in keeping with regulations.
In the latest publications in the Official Gazette of Guyana, the commission named 163 persons, including the Editor-in-Chief of the Guyana Chronicle, Nigel Williams; and the head of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Ramesh Ghir.
Public officers listed under the Integrity Commission Act have to disclose their financial assets and liabilities on or before June 30, each year.
When a public officer ceases to be a person in public life, he/she should disclose his/her assets and liabilities to the Commission within 30 days from the date that individual cease to be a person in public life.
The entities targeted for scrutiny in the publication include the Bureau of Statistics; the Burrowes School of Art; Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation; Cyril Potter College of Education; Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation; Dependent Pension Fund; Environmental Protection Agency; Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; Guyana Civil Aviation Authority;
Guyana Gold Board; Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; Guyana Livestock Development Authority and the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority.
Also named were senior officials from the Guyana National Newspaper Limited; Guyana National Shipping Corporation; Guyana Office for Investment; Guyana Oil Company;
Guyana Post Office Corporation and the Guyana Power and Light Corporation.
Included in the names were: at the Bureau of Statistics, Chief Statistician Lennox Benjamin; Burrowes School of Art administrator, Ivor Thom; CJIA’s chief, Ramesh Ghir and deputy, Andre Kellman; Demerara Harbour Bridge head, Rawlston Adams; GPHC’s chief, George Lewis and deputy, Elizabeth Gonsalves; GCAA’s Director General, Egbert Field; Head of Lab at the Guyana Gold Board, Dawn Shepherd; GL&SC Commissioner, Trevor Benn; GLDA’s Dr. Dwight Walrond; GNBA’s chairman, Leslie Sobers; GNBS’ director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick; GNNL’s GM, Sherod Duncan and editor, Nigel Williams; GNSC’s Managing Director, Andrew Astwood; CEO for the GO-Invest, Owen Verwey; GuyOil’s Corporate Manager, Shaundell Brotherson; GPO’s Postmaster General, Karen Browne and GPL’s chief, Albert Gordon.

More in this category

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West Indies is not about the game’s development

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West...

Mar 10, 2019

Dear Editor, The West Indies in the late 1970s, had a side recognized as unofficial world champions, a reputation they retained throughout the1980s. The 1990s and 2000s, however West Indies cricket...
Read More
GFF President highlights gender balance in International Women’s Day message

GFF President highlights gender balance in...

Mar 10, 2019

Pool players gearing for Shooters Pool Club Easter tournament on April 13

Pool players gearing for Shooters Pool Club...

Mar 10, 2019

Windies First-Class C/Ships Johnson’s 76 lead Jaguars to likely record equalling title Shepherd named MOM for his match haul of 8-76

Windies First-Class C/Ships Johnson’s 76 lead...

Mar 10, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge, Annandale, PC and Canje through to knockout round

Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge,...

Mar 10, 2019

Race of Champions top drivers receive rewardsLaunch pad road to be completed this week

Race of Champions top drivers receive...

Mar 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]