Integrity Commission names editor, several agencies’ heads as failing to declare assets

Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Yet again, the Integrity Commission has published names of officials who have failed to declare their assets in keeping with regulations.
In the latest publications in the Official Gazette of Guyana, the commission named 163 persons, including the Editor-in-Chief of the Guyana Chronicle, Nigel Williams; and the head of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Ramesh Ghir.
Public officers listed under the Integrity Commission Act have to disclose their financial assets and liabilities on or before June 30, each year.
When a public officer ceases to be a person in public life, he/she should disclose his/her assets and liabilities to the Commission within 30 days from the date that individual cease to be a person in public life.
The entities targeted for scrutiny in the publication include the Bureau of Statistics; the Burrowes School of Art; Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation; Cyril Potter College of Education; Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation; Dependent Pension Fund; Environmental Protection Agency; Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; Guyana Civil Aviation Authority;
Guyana Gold Board; Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; Guyana Livestock Development Authority and the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority.
Also named were senior officials from the Guyana National Newspaper Limited; Guyana National Shipping Corporation; Guyana Office for Investment; Guyana Oil Company;
Guyana Post Office Corporation and the Guyana Power and Light Corporation.
Included in the names were: at the Bureau of Statistics, Chief Statistician Lennox Benjamin; Burrowes School of Art administrator, Ivor Thom; CJIA’s chief, Ramesh Ghir and deputy, Andre Kellman; Demerara Harbour Bridge head, Rawlston Adams; GPHC’s chief, George Lewis and deputy, Elizabeth Gonsalves; GCAA’s Director General, Egbert Field; Head of Lab at the Guyana Gold Board, Dawn Shepherd; GL&SC Commissioner, Trevor Benn; GLDA’s Dr. Dwight Walrond; GNBA’s chairman, Leslie Sobers; GNBS’ director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick; GNNL’s GM, Sherod Duncan and editor, Nigel Williams; GNSC’s Managing Director, Andrew Astwood; CEO for the GO-Invest, Owen Verwey; GuyOil’s Corporate Manager, Shaundell Brotherson; GPO’s Postmaster General, Karen Browne and GPL’s chief, Albert Gordon.
