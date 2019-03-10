Going forward … GECOM will have to be more vigilant on dual citizenship status of candidates –Commissioner Alexander

Commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Vincent Alexander, has noted that the independent body will have to pay closer attention to the issue of dual citizenship.

During an interview with this newspaper, Alexander said, “I think that GECOM may have to pay greater attention to that issue. Basically, when someone comes forward, that person comes forward as a Guyanese.

“So we do not on the face of the documentation observe someone to be a dual citizenship. The issue here is one of declaration and if the declaration is proven to be fraudulent then I suppose the person could be sanctioned.”

Alexander then reiterated that GECOM has to pay closer attention to the dual citizenship requirement while acknowledging that there are examples which demonstrate that one cannot rely on persons to declare their status truthfully.

Early last month, attorney-at-law Christopher Ram lodged a formal complaint with Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, regarding possible violations by Members of Parliament and their dual citizenship. Ram named four ministers and three Opposition Members of Parliament who he said likely made a false declaration as part of the process to be sworn in, back in 2015.

The four government officials are Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge; and Minister Rupert Roopnaraine.

The MPs for the People’s Progressive Party are Adrian Anamayah, Odinga Lumumba and Gail Teixeira.

In his statement to the press, Ram had said, “I have lodged with the Commissioner of Police a formal complaint of possible violations of the laws of Guyana by members of the National Assembly who hold dual citizenship.

In a constitutional action brought by a fellow citizen Mr. Compton Reid, the Honourable Chief Justice (ag.) ruled that “anyone who holds dual citizenship, that is citizenship of Guyana and of a foreign power or state, as envisaged by Article 155 (1) (a) and therefore falls in this category of disqualified person pursuant to Article 156 (1) (d) should not and cannot be a member of the National Assembly ….”

Reid’s action was prompted by the PPP No-Confidence vote on December 21, last, which toppled the APNU+AFC Administration after one of its own MPs, Charrandass Persaud, voted for the motion.

The Government then moved to the courts to challenge the validity of the motion, citing Persaud’s dual citizenship with Canada. The Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George, in a judgment, made it clear that one cannot hold the post of an MP while having another passport.