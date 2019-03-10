Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Going forward … GECOM will have to be more vigilant on dual citizenship status of candidates –Commissioner Alexander

Mar 10, 2019 News 0

Commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Vincent Alexander, has noted that the independent body will have to pay closer attention to the issue of dual citizenship.
During an interview with this newspaper, Alexander said, “I think that GECOM may have to pay greater attention to that issue. Basically, when someone comes forward, that person comes forward as a Guyanese.
“So we do not on the face of the documentation observe someone to be a dual citizenship. The issue here is one of declaration and if the declaration is proven to be fraudulent then I suppose the person could be sanctioned.”
Alexander then reiterated that GECOM has to pay closer attention to the dual citizenship requirement while acknowledging that there are examples which demonstrate that one cannot rely on persons to declare their status truthfully.
Early last month, attorney-at-law Christopher Ram lodged a formal complaint with Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, regarding possible violations by Members of Parliament and their dual citizenship. Ram named four ministers and three Opposition Members of Parliament who he said likely made a false declaration as part of the process to be sworn in, back in 2015.

GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander

The four government officials are Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge; and Minister Rupert Roopnaraine.
The MPs for the People’s Progressive Party are Adrian Anamayah, Odinga Lumumba and Gail Teixeira.
In his statement to the press, Ram had said, “I have lodged with the Commissioner of Police a formal complaint of possible violations of the laws of Guyana by members of the National Assembly who hold dual citizenship.
In a constitutional action brought by a fellow citizen Mr. Compton Reid, the Honourable Chief Justice (ag.) ruled that “anyone who holds dual citizenship, that is citizenship of Guyana and of a foreign power or state, as envisaged by Article 155 (1) (a) and therefore falls in this category of disqualified person pursuant to Article 156 (1) (d) should not and cannot be a member of the National Assembly ….”
Reid’s action was prompted by the PPP No-Confidence vote on December 21, last, which toppled the APNU+AFC Administration after one of its own MPs, Charrandass Persaud, voted for the motion.
The Government then moved to the courts to challenge the validity of the motion, citing Persaud’s dual citizenship with Canada. The Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George, in a judgment, made it clear that one cannot hold the post of an MP while having another passport.

More in this category

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West Indies is not about the game’s development

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West...

Mar 10, 2019

Dear Editor, The West Indies in the late 1970s, had a side recognized as unofficial world champions, a reputation they retained throughout the1980s. The 1990s and 2000s, however West Indies cricket...
Read More
GFF President highlights gender balance in International Women’s Day message

GFF President highlights gender balance in...

Mar 10, 2019

Pool players gearing for Shooters Pool Club Easter tournament on April 13

Pool players gearing for Shooters Pool Club...

Mar 10, 2019

Windies First-Class C/Ships Johnson’s 76 lead Jaguars to likely record equalling title Shepherd named MOM for his match haul of 8-76

Windies First-Class C/Ships Johnson’s 76 lead...

Mar 10, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge, Annandale, PC and Canje through to knockout round

Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge,...

Mar 10, 2019

Race of Champions top drivers receive rewardsLaunch pad road to be completed this week

Race of Champions top drivers receive...

Mar 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]