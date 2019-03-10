Former cameraman convicted for child rape appeals 25-year sentence

Former television cameraman and reporter, Andre Hetsberger, who was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 25 years in jail for having sex with a minor female, has appealed his case. The matter comes up for hearing on April 01 at the

Court of Appeal in Kingston.

The offence was committed in 2014 and came to light after the girl, then 13, had alleged that Hetsberger had sexually molested her.

To prove its case, the prosecution relied on serious circumstantial evidence, and the testimony of the victim insisted that the convict penetrated her one day in 2014.

When the matter first surfaced, people close to the 39-year-old Hetsberger and even his friends doubted his guilt. In fact, after he managed to secure bail, his employers re-employed him.

He continued to work up until he was sentenced.