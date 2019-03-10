Farfan & Mendes Men’s Hockey League Hikers and Supernova latest winners

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) organised Farfan and Mendes Men’s Hockey League continued yesterday at the Saints Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue with three more matches.

Pepsi Hikers played two of the three matches and recorded comfortable victories in the opening and feature games of the day.

In first clash, Hikers defeated Saints Hockey Club (SHC) 6-0. Aroydy Branford banged in a hat-trick as his side picked up three points, while Devin Munroe, Jamarj Assanah and Randy Hope netted one field goal (FG) each in the rout.

Hikers’ second win was a 3-0 win over Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Vintage. A brace from Assanah and one goal from Branford was enough to see the league leaders strengthen their hold at the top.

Supernova added to the woes of Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) men’s side after inflicting a 2-0 defeat on the rebuilding team. On the score sheet for Supernova, the national development side, were Meshach Sargeant and Steffon Simmons.

The men’s league continues today with three more matches at SSC ground.