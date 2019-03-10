De Russians start de war in Guyana

Is only a matter of time before Guyana get tek over by foreigners. Dem boys hear bout dem long ago days when de whole country use to believe that dem foreigners was bigger than God. If dem seh jump, people use to ask “How high.”

Dem days gone but some countries ain’t get de message. Russia is one because Rusal believe that it own Guyana and can treat people anyhow. Imagine it give dem workers a one per cent increase. If dem workers was getting a million dollars a month then people could understand de one per cent. But when dem barely mekking $100,000 a month, one per cent is just $1,000. That is de pay increase de company give dem workers.

When dem strike de company claim that dem ungrateful and fire nuff of dem.

Dem boys seh de government should fire Rusal just like wha happening now in Jamaica. Rusal refusing to listen to de government and to de unions. Dem boys want dem Russians to know that Guyana can refuse to listen.

Is not only dem Russians coming to tek over. De Brazilians and de Venezuelans come already but dem is neighbours. Dem Chinese been coming fuh a while now. All of dem is businessmen. Dem boys never see a Chinee man walking wid a tool bag or wid a solder bolt. He wouldn’t even be seen wid a bolt of cloth.

But Guyana getting oil and dem coming in droves. Was de same thing happen in Ghana. De men go to Ghana without women. Some do business wedding fuh get to stay permanent. And some of dem actually get de women pregnant.

It starting to happen in Guyana. Some people getting baby fuh dem Chinee men. Wha happening now is like wha happen in de interior when dem porkknockers enter. To this day anybody can see de impact of de porkknocker.

That is how de foreigners gun try to tek over de country and we young men helping because dem stretching out dem hand and refusing to go to school.

Talk half and pick a war wid dem Russians.