Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De Russians start de war in Guyana

Mar 10, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Is only a matter of time before Guyana get tek over by foreigners. Dem boys hear bout dem long ago days when de whole country use to believe that dem foreigners was bigger than God. If dem seh jump, people use to ask “How high.”
Dem days gone but some countries ain’t get de message. Russia is one because Rusal believe that it own Guyana and can treat people anyhow. Imagine it give dem workers a one per cent increase. If dem workers was getting a million dollars a month then people could understand de one per cent. But when dem barely mekking $100,000 a month, one per cent is just $1,000. That is de pay increase de company give dem workers.
When dem strike de company claim that dem ungrateful and fire nuff of dem.
Dem boys seh de government should fire Rusal just like wha happening now in Jamaica. Rusal refusing to listen to de government and to de unions. Dem boys want dem Russians to know that Guyana can refuse to listen.
Is not only dem Russians coming to tek over. De Brazilians and de Venezuelans come already but dem is neighbours. Dem Chinese been coming fuh a while now. All of dem is businessmen. Dem boys never see a Chinee man walking wid a tool bag or wid a solder bolt. He wouldn’t even be seen wid a bolt of cloth.
But Guyana getting oil and dem coming in droves. Was de same thing happen in Ghana. De men go to Ghana without women. Some do business wedding fuh get to stay permanent. And some of dem actually get de women pregnant.
It starting to happen in Guyana. Some people getting baby fuh dem Chinee men. Wha happening now is like wha happen in de interior when dem porkknockers enter. To this day anybody can see de impact of de porkknocker.
That is how de foreigners gun try to tek over de country and we young men helping because dem stretching out dem hand and refusing to go to school.
Talk half and pick a war wid dem Russians.

More in this category

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West Indies is not about the game’s development

Letter to the Sports Editor Guyanese reps on the now Cricket West...

Mar 10, 2019

Dear Editor, The West Indies in the late 1970s, had a side recognized as unofficial world champions, a reputation they retained throughout the1980s. The 1990s and 2000s, however West Indies cricket...
Read More
GFF President highlights gender balance in International Women’s Day message

GFF President highlights gender balance in...

Mar 10, 2019

Pool players gearing for Shooters Pool Club Easter tournament on April 13

Pool players gearing for Shooters Pool Club...

Mar 10, 2019

Windies First-Class C/Ships Johnson’s 76 lead Jaguars to likely record equalling title Shepherd named MOM for his match haul of 8-76

Windies First-Class C/Ships Johnson’s 76 lead...

Mar 10, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge, Annandale, PC and Canje through to knockout round

Milo Schools’ football tourney Lodge,...

Mar 10, 2019

Race of Champions top drivers receive rewardsLaunch pad road to be completed this week

Race of Champions top drivers receive...

Mar 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Mar.-09—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]