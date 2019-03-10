Courts Optical to donate 250 spectacles to students, teachers annually

Latest update March 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

In a continued dedication towards providing the best eye care service in Guyana, Courts Optical has launched yet another programme aimed at reaching out to the nation and helping those in need.
On Friday, Courts Optical commenced its ‘Courts Optical Brighter View Programme’ where it distributed a quantity of spectacles to students of the St. Rose’s High School and St. Mary’s Primary School.
Through an invited comment, the Customer Experience Manager, Shonelle Bacchus, for Unicomer, which is the mother company for Courts Optical, said that this exceptional initiative will be done annually every year.
“This initiative will be done annually. We will be collaborating with different schools to learn about students and teachers in great need for spectacles. Persons in orphanages or shelters will also benefit from this.”
“Every year we will be handing out 250 spectacles to students and teachers as part of us giving back to the public.”
Courts Optical will be reaching out to persons around their branches in Georgetown, Parika, New Amsterdam and Linden.
Ms. Bacchus said that if persons miss a year they should not feel left out as in the upcoming years they may benefit from this very initiative.
“We will be coming every year and we are trying to get everyone not only those close to our branches.”
The manager moved also to share a personal experience about the initiative, “Yesterday as I looked at the children just staring in the mirrors looking at themselves in glasses it was amazing. I believe that they were thinking to themselves mommy or daddy couldn’t afford this but here I have one freely.”
“To know that Courts Optical has aided to have someone see better is indeed a priceless memory to experience.”
Courts Optical has only been operational in Guyana for the past four years. It currently offers free comprehensive eye examinations, a full range of eyewear and contact lenses.
It offers the leading international brands of eyewear including Ann Taylor, Converse, Michael Kors, Oakley, Perry Ellis, Polo, Prada, Ralph Lauren and Ray Ban.

