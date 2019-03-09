Windies First-Class C/Ships Jaguars 69-2 need 93 more runs for fifth title Shepherd end as leading fast bowler with 37 wickets

By Sean Devers

On a day designated International Women’s Day, 43-year-old Jamaican Jaqueline Williams, the only female First-Class Umpire in the Region, enjoyed a good one at the office as the keenly contested second day of the final round Day/Night pink ball PCL Regional First-Class battle between four-times defending Champions Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad Red Force ended last night at Providence intriguingly poised.

Set 162 for their seventh win, the Jaguars were 69-2, 93 runs away from making Skipper Leon Johnson the most successful Regional Captain.

Johnson is on 37 from 59 balls, 56 minutes with eight boundaries, while Chanderpaul is on 22 from 55 balls, 83 minutes and has reached the boundary three times.

The 24-year-old Romario Shepherd took 3-52 to follow his 5-72 in the first innings for match figures of 8-124 and end the tournament as the leading fast bowler with 37 wickets as Red Force, with a deficit of 45, were bowled out yesterday for 206.

Raymond Reifer (2-43) and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who took 2-49 to finish with 44 victims, supported Shepherd, who fell two wickets short of joining Keemo Paul (10-129 vs Windwards 2019) and Reon King (10-95 vs T&T 2000) as the only Guyanese pacers with 10-wicket hauls in Regional First-Class Cricket.

Only Damion St Clair unbeaten on 31 from 58 balls with four boundaries, Khary Pierre with 30 from 89 balls with three fours and a six and Joshua DaSilva 25 from 88 balls with four fours reached 25, while a 34-run last wicket stand between St Clair and Phillip (21) extend the lead past 150.

Scores: Jaguars 165 & 69-2, Red Force 120 &206.

Red Force resumed on their overnight 17-2 in brilliant sunshine and DaSilva and Skipper Denesh Ramdin both looked good on the flat track and lightening outfield and took the score 42 before Ramdin got a beauty that left him a shade as he was caught on the crease and bowled by Reifer.

Mohammed joined the 20-year-old DaSilva who lofted Shepherd over cover for four before he missed a sweep off Permaul and was LBW at 71-4.

Mohammed drove at a wide ball from Barnwell and was taken at second slip to see Red Force on 97-5. Eleven runs later Imran Khan was run out for three at 108-6, but Pierre dumped Permaul for six and the big hitting Odean Smith deposited Permaul for consecutive sixes before launching into the left-arm spinner in his next over and clobbered him into the stands.

But with their stand worth 32 runs, the pugnacious Smith hooked a bouncer from Shepherd and was taken at long-leg by Rutherford diving forward after he had hit three sixes in a 16-ball 21 to leave the score on 140-7.

Pierre tried to hook a short ball from Reifer from high above his head and only managed a top-edge to the Keeper just when he seemed set for another big score, following his century in the last round, to throw his wicket away with the score on 158.

Bryan Charles (8) was trapped LBW to Shepherd and Red Force were 172-9.

Daniel St Clair drove Reifer majestically through the covers for four and along with last man Phillip frustrated the Jaguars, who have lacked the killer instinct to blow away the tail after bowling well to the top and middle order.

The Red Force’s lead crept to 150 before the pair brought up the 200 and at the Dinner break the Trinis were 204-9 with St Clair on 30 and Phillip on 20 and the 159.

Permaul struck eight balls after the break when he had Phillip (21 with 2 fours) LBW to finally end the last wicket stand.

When the Jaguars began their chase Chanderpaul Hemraj was bowled off the inside edge for duck by Anderson Phillip and Vishaul Singh got a leading to Daniel St Clair and was taken at point, the Jaguars were 12-2.

But Johnson, who has had a poor season with the bat, is still there and would be keen to lead his team to victory today. With him is Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who has also struggled for runs in recent times, on 518 runs and the only batsmen in the team with 500 runs.

They have both batted with refreshing positivity, especially the Skipper who is leading from the front with counter-attacking shots on both sides of the wicket as the left-handed pair has put together 57 runs in an entertaining unfinished 57-run third wicket partnership.

Today is the penultimate day and play is scheduled to commence at14:00hrs.