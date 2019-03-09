Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall supports WCC U19 tourney

Trophy Stall has supported the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) for the staging of an U19 40-over tournament on the island.

Zaheer Mohamed (left) and Eshwar Bharrat display the trophies.

The entity has joined Mike’s Pharmacy as the sponsors for the competition which is set to commence on Saturday next at two venues; Wakenaam Community Centre ground and Zeelandia.
Trophy Stall representative Eshwar Bharrat, on Wednesday last, presented the trophies for the winning and runner up teams and the MVP to former WCC Secretary Zaheer Mohamed who conducts coaching sessions there for the U19 cricketers from time to time. The presentation took place at Trophy Stall location Bourda Market.
Proprietor of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich said he is happy to support the game on the island and is looking forward to a successful competition. He is urging the youths to make full use of the opportunities provided and to remain committed to the sport as well as their Education. WCC Competition’s Committee Chairman Vickram Ramnarine expressed gratitude to Sunich for his input adding that this platform will give the players a chance to hone their skills.
He informed that the competition will include four teams; Good Success, Sans Souci/Jaguars, Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure, G Square Cavaliers and Noitgedacht Sports Club. The teams will face each other once before the top two battle in the final.

