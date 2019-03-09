Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Spartans chalked up 49 games to win the final of the Mamboo bar dominoes title when the final was contested recently at Mamboo bar, Barr Street, Kitty.
Providence placed second on 46 games while Mix Up finished third with 43.
Meanwhile, the Richard Mittleholzer 48 birth anniversary competition will commence at 16:00hrs today at Sparta Turf, behind Rubis Gas Station, Mandela Avenue. Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, second place a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $40,000, while the MVP in the final will receive $8,000. The male and female MVP in the tournament will be given one citizen watch each.
Among the sponsors are Grill Kings, YK Pawn Shop, Moncherri Beauty Salon, John Lewis Fashion, Magnum, Campari and Sky Vodka.
Mar 09, 2019Spartans chalked up 49 games to win the final of the Mamboo bar dominoes title when the final was contested recently at Mamboo bar, Barr Street, Kitty. Providence placed second on 46 games while Mix...
Mar 09, 2019
Mar 09, 2019
Mar 09, 2019
Mar 09, 2019
Mar 09, 2019
How would the Jews feel about the legacies of Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Bob Marley, John Lennon, Mahatma Gandhi, Whitney... more
Why would the President of Guyana have to meet with the entire Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in order to discuss that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The United States of America, Canada and the English-speaking countries of the Caribbean together... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]