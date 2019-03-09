Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Spartans chalked up 49 games to win the final of the Mamboo bar dominoes title when the final was contested recently at Mamboo bar, Barr Street, Kitty.

Providence placed second on 46 games while Mix Up finished third with 43.

Meanwhile, the Richard Mittleholzer 48 birth anniversary competition will commence at 16:00hrs today at Sparta Turf, behind Rubis Gas Station, Mandela Avenue. Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, second place a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $40,000, while the MVP in the final will receive $8,000. The male and female MVP in the tournament will be given one citizen watch each.

Among the sponsors are Grill Kings, YK Pawn Shop, Moncherri Beauty Salon, John Lewis Fashion, Magnum, Campari and Sky Vodka.