Singh, Williams, Pearce slam centuries as Digicel 10/10 softball continues in E’bo

Centuries by Greg Singh, David Williams and Andy Pearce highlighted the second round of matches in the Digicel 10/10 knock out softball tournament which continued recently at Golden Fleece Beach on the Essequibo Coast.

Die Hard Brothers defeated Crown XI by 109 runs. Winning the toss and batting, Die Hard Brothers rattled up 206 without loss from their allotted overs. Singh blasted eight fours and 11 sixes in scoring 104, while Patrick Rooplall struck 88 with eight fours and eight sixes. Crown XI managed 97-7 in reply. Shannon Jagmohan made 28 as Kishore Smith, Shazim Hussain and Ganesh Mangal picked up two wickets each.

RG XI beat GT Warriors by 73 runs. Batting first, RG XI scored 198-4. Williams stroked 110 including three fours and 15 sixes while Dovindra Mohan made 61 with three fours and seven sixes. Darren DaSilva captured 4-25 including a hat-trick. GT Warriors responded with 125-7. N. Sarabjeet made 30 and R. Sarabjeet 28; Deon Wallace took 2-16.

Young Warriors beat Sunrisers Masters by 81 runs. Young Warriors posted 187-2, taking first knock. Pearce stroked four fours and 11 sixes in an even hundred while Aron Tribowan made 49 with seven sixes. Sunrisers Masters were limited for 106-3 in reply. R. Lall made 63 with two fours and six sixes.

Ariel Queenstown overcame Aurora Knight Riders by eight wickets. Aurora Knight Riders made 125-4, taking first turn at the crease. Ravi Beharry scored 62 with seven sixes while Deoraj Dindyal contributed 27. Brian Mangar took 2-25. Ariel Queenstown got to 127-2 in reply. Mangar slammed one four and nine sixes in scoring 71 and Daniel Mangar 38.

Hibernia defeated Ravens by three wickets. Batting first, Ravens mustered 76-6. Joel (only name given) made 31 and Celdon Monroe 21; Govindra (only name given) had 2-14. Hibernia replied with 78-7 in 9.5 overs. M. Basdeo made 26.

Die Hard Brothers, RGXI and Ariel Queenstown are in group A while Adventure SC, Hibernia and Young Warriors are in group B. The top two teams from each group will contest the semi finals on March 31 at Anna Regina Community Centre ground.