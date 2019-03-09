NSC/Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball tourney Play continues this weekend at National Gymnasium

Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

The National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsored Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball tournament will continue this weekend at the National Gymnasium with some exciting fixtures.
During the previous match days, Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary, led by Tricia Singh with 34 runs, defeated Annandale by seven runs.
Results from other female matches saw Covent Garden Secondary chasing Goed Fortuin Secondary’s score of 108-0, losing just one wicket with Mikhaila Agrippa top scoring with (40) and Finella Moore assisting with 36.
Meanwhile, Soesdyke’s tally of 103-3 was too much for Carnegie School of Home Economics who could only muster 99-2 from their allotted overs.
Stacy Flores smashed 80 runs as Camille’s Institute of Business tallied an impressive 132-0 but Tucville Secondary made light work of that total, chasing it with the loss of one wicket.
In the male division, Tomindea Singh top scored with 44 runs as Beterverwagting finished with 119-0, which proved too much for Camille’s Institute that fell short by 11 runs during their chase.
In other results Vreed-en-Hoop 87-2 defeated Carnegie School of Home Economics 65-3, while Goed Fortuin Secondary 116-1, led by Satesh Persaud with 72, trounced Soesdyke Secondary who responded with 75-3 in their chase.

