No headway…Election date depends on consensus in GECOM–President Granger tells commissioners

The engagement between Government and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday to determine a date for elections ended without one.

The Chairman and six commissioners who met President David Granger and team at the Ministry of the Presidency were told to find common ground and come back.

With a March 21 deadline that the Opposition says will throw Guyana into a crisis situation unless a resolution can be met, the ongoing back-and-forth is not spelling good news.

It will hold at bay a country that is about to enter oil production for the first time.

Following the meeting, Granger and the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, were clear that the ball is in the court of the commissioners.

“The Government had a very enlightening and useful engagement with the Guyana Elections Commission this morning. The Commission was invited by the Government to examine the ways and means of having credible elections in as shortest time as possible, and we sought guidance from the Elections Commission as to what they would need. It appeared to the Government side that there are some differences,” Granger said in a statement.

It was not believed that the differences are irreconcilable, but rather, there is a need for a fresh search for agreement between the competing opinions in the Commission.

“Much attention was focused on the (Voters’) List. Naturally, the list is central to elections. We feel that elections are a normal part of democracy, but we don’t want any citizen to feel disenfranchised, and it is evident from the evidence provided in the meeting this morning that the list is bloated… given the size of our population, and much attention is focused on sanitising that list.”

At the meeting, the President was accompanied by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo; Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman; Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally and Attorney- General, Basil Williams.

According to the President, as far as the Government was concerned, it did not receive the sort of guidance that we need to enable him as President to make a proclamation to actually announce a date.

DRAWING BOARD

“But we have kept the door opened and we have asked the Guyana Elections Commission to go back to the drawing board to examine how quickly and how easily they could arrive at an consensual position; merge the various approaches; ensure that the preparations for elections, which have already started, continue, and that we could have an agreement as quickly as possible.”

However, he still was convinced that the meeting was productive.

“So as far as the Government side is concerned, this has been productive, it has been edifying and we feel we have the basis for moving quickly towards having elections in Guyana.”

He said that the “unfortunate thing” is that there is still not a date.

“And I am confident that if the Guyana Elections Commission resolved or reconciled the different points of view, which exist in the Commission now, Guyanese could look forward to having elections at an early date as possible.”

According to Harmon, it was made clear that there are there are four matters which are to be considered in addition to the work programme for GECOM – that there is a need for Government to continue to function in its “legitimate manner”; that the court processes are going on at the same time while there are discussions with GECOM, and that the outcomes of the matters are also going to impact on whatever it is that is being done.

He also said that it was stressed that GECOM as an independent body has to ensure that in its decision-making processes, that it takes into consideration the approaches and views expressed by the Commissioners.

“…but at the end of the day, it is the decision of the Commission upon which the Executive branch will have to rely on and, therefore, it is decision of the Commission that would inform His Excellency in whatever decisions or pronouncements he would make.”

According to Granger, the Government is in no way interfering or intruding in the constitutional role and duty of the Commission.

“It is for the Commission to advise me that it is ready and I will then proclaim a date.”

He said that once the Commission says it is ready, he will announce a date.

“…and I hope that date is as early as possible. Therefore, the question of the ball being in the President’s court is not a credible position to take. I have to be advised by the Commission and we had two hours of, I would say, gruelling discussions, and I am very confident that when the Commission goes back to High Street and goes back to the drawing board, they will be able to give the Guyanese people or give the President, the type of guidance that I need to make that decision.”

NO URGENCY IN ELECTIONS

Meanwhile, the Opposition was not happy. It said that there was not any urgency to discuss a date for elections.

The three commissioners for the Opposition on GECOM who were present at the meeting were Bibi Shadick, Robeson Benn and Sase Gunraj.

In a statement, the Opposition expressed surprise that such a large delegation was fielded by Government as it is a fact that none of them have any “statutory or other function” related to the conduct of elections.

“The meeting degenerated into one of the usual statutory meetings of the Commission, where no urgency is ever given to the holding of elections as is constitutionally mandated, but instead, focus was placed on a house-to- house registration exercise.”

The statement said that the Opposition-nominated commissioners attempted to submit a written proposal, which contemplates the holding of elections in the shortest possible time, that is, before the expiration of the current Official List of Electors on April 30, 2019.

“This submission was not allowed. Instead, the Government-nominated Commissioners insisted that house-to-house registration was necessary before the conduct of elections.”

The Opposition said that it is appropriate to note that any house-to-house exercise will take in excess of nine months.

In fact, Government nominated Commissioner, Vincent Alexander himself stated at the meeting, that with house-to-house registration, elections could be held next February.

“To our surprise, the President then asked each of the Ministers present to share their views. Almost all of them spoke of the need for house-to-house registration. Instead of the expected consultation with GECOM to determine its readiness, the engagement manifested into an obvious attempt to pressure the Opposition-nominated Commissioners and GECOM into adopting the position being advocated by the Government and the APNU, AFC regarding House-to-House Registration.”

Elections were not constitutionally due until next year, but a no-confidence motion tabled last year saw the vote carried after a Government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, joined with the Opposition.

The vote triggered early elections, which are mandated to be held within 90 days.

However, Government has asked the courts to examine the legality of the vote. It is being appealed at the moment.

The Opposition has threatened to complain to the international community to ask for sanctions.

It insists that after March 21, the government will be illegal.