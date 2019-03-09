Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nayaran Ramdhani reach medal rounds of 2019 CCAA National Badminton C/ships

Mar 09, 2019 Sports 0

Guyana’s Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani represented the Kings University Eagles Badminton Team & Alberta ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) at the 2019 CCAA National Badminton Championships (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) in Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Nova Scotia Canada March 6-9, 2019.

Narayan Ramdhani in action in Canada.

The Championship saw the Top Colleges/Universities Badminton Players in Canada battle for National Supremacy. Narayan made Alberta and Guyana Proud as he was the Top Singles Player representing them at the Championship when he won the ACAC Championship last Month.
The Group Play-Off is comprised of the Six Top Badminton Singles Players who will compete again each other and the top four advances to the Semi-Finals and Medal Rounds.
In the CCAA National Championship Round Robin Group Play off results for Narayan Ramdhani are:
MEN SINGLES: DAY 1 (Thursday 07, 2019)
Narayan Defeated Jonah Wilson of Holland: 21-8, 21-6
Narayan Defeated Ramnish Kumar of Humber: 16-21, 21-16, 11-21
Narayan lost to Nicholas Pittman: 13-21, 21-12, 14-21
MEN SINGLES: DAY 2 (Friday 08, 2019)
Narayan Defeated Jaryd Morrissey of Mount Allision: 21-16, 17-21, 21-13
Narayan has made it into the Semi-Finals and MEDAL ROUNDS at his first Nationals in Canada being there at Kings University only 7 1/2 Months.

More in this category

Sports

Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Mar 09, 2019

Spartans chalked up 49 games to win the final of the Mamboo bar dominoes title when the final was contested recently at Mamboo bar, Barr Street, Kitty. Providence placed second on 46 games while Mix...
Read More
NSC/Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball tourney Play continues this weekend at National Gymnasium

NSC/Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball...

Mar 09, 2019

Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue excel at Romel & Robin 9-hole Golf Extravaganza

Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue excel at Romel...

Mar 09, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports officially launches knockout tournament

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports officially launches...

Mar 09, 2019

Trophy Stall supports WCC U19 tourney

Trophy Stall supports WCC U19 tourney

Mar 09, 2019

AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway this morning at NTFC

AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway...

Mar 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]