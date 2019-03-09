Nayaran Ramdhani reach medal rounds of 2019 CCAA National Badminton C/ships

Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Guyana’s Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani represented the Kings University Eagles Badminton Team & Alberta ACAC (Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference) at the 2019 CCAA National Badminton Championships (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) in Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Nova Scotia Canada March 6-9, 2019.
The Championship saw the Top Colleges/Universities Badminton Players in Canada battle for National Supremacy. Narayan made Alberta and Guyana Proud as he was the Top Singles Player representing them at the Championship when he won the ACAC Championship last Month.
The Group Play-Off is comprised of the Six Top Badminton Singles Players who will compete again each other and the top four advances to the Semi-Finals and Medal Rounds.
In the CCAA National Championship Round Robin Group Play off results for Narayan Ramdhani are:
MEN SINGLES: DAY 1 (Thursday 07, 2019)
Narayan Defeated Jonah Wilson of Holland: 21-8, 21-6
Narayan Defeated Ramnish Kumar of Humber: 16-21, 21-16, 11-21
Narayan lost to Nicholas Pittman: 13-21, 21-12, 14-21
MEN SINGLES: DAY 2 (Friday 08, 2019)
Narayan Defeated Jaryd Morrissey of Mount Allision: 21-16, 17-21, 21-13
Narayan has made it into the Semi-Finals and MEDAL ROUNDS at his first Nationals in Canada being there at Kings University only 7 1/2 Months.
