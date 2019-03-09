Milo Schools’ football tourney Six matches on this weekend at MOE ground

Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Two days of action packed football in the MILO Schools Football tournament 2019 continues today and tomorrow at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
In the first of the triple header today, Annandale Secondary will play South Ruimveldt Secondary in the opening game at noon with Canje Secondary taking on St Joseph High in game two from an hour and forty-five minutes later.
Lodge Secondary School will also be in action on the day as they play President College from 15:30hrs.
Tomorrow, the day opens with Bishops High School playing Queens College from noon with St. Stanislaus College playing North Ruimveldt Secondary at 13:45hrs.
The final match of the day will pit Marian Academy against St. Mary Secondary.
The tournament is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public health under its ‘Stop Gender Based Violence’ campaign.
The day’s fixtures are as follows.
3/9/2019 Round Robin Round 3 Day 1 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
12:00 hrs Annandale Secondary v/s South Ruimveldt Secondary 25
13:45 hrs Canje Secondary v/s St Joseph High 26
15:30 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s President College 27
3/10/2019 Round Robin Round 3 Day 2 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
12:00 hrs Bishop High School v/s Queens College 28
13:45 hrs St Stanislaus College v/s North Ruimveldt Secondary 29
15:30 hrs Marian Academy v/s St Mary Secondary 30
