Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue excel at Romel & Robin 9-hole Golf Extravaganza

Veteran Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue each put up a splendid performance at the Romel & Robin 9-hole golf tourney on Sunday 3, March at the Lusignan Golf Club. Pl

ayed in 2 Flights of handicaps , 0 – 7 and 8 – 14 the tournament – part of a BBQ and Fun day activity – was as exciting as it promised to be with the participants enjoying great camaraderie yet keen competitiveness as they strove to be in the Winners Row. Prizes were awarded to 1st to 3rd places in each Flight, but there were also lots of incentive prizes for participants.

In the 0 – 7 Flight winners were: Kassim Khan (31/4) – 1st; David Harry (33/7) – 2nd; and J Dhanpat (33/5) – 3rd. Other notable performances were received from Mike Gayadin (35/7); Avinash Persaud (36/1); Aleem Hussain (36/5); Mike Mangal (36/5); Patrick Prashad (36/5); Mohanlall Dinanauth (37/3); and Joaan Deo (37/7).

In the 8 – 14 Flight, winners were: Eion Blue (32/14) – 1st; Patanjilee Persaud (33/8) – 2nd; and Paul Uditt (33/8) – 3rd. The close competitors were: Imtiaz Subhan (33/11); Videsh Persaud (34/14); Satrohan Tiwari (36/8); Sugrim (36/8); Rohan Albert (36/13); and Maxim Mangra (36/14).

Best Gross was won by Kassim Khan, Nearest The Pin by J. Dhanpat, and the Longest Drive by Mark Thomas.