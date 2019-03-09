GCB mourns the passing of Mr. Roy Baijnauth

The Guyana Cricket Board would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Roy Baijnauth, who passed away earlier this week after a brief period of illness.

Mr. Baijnauth was a very popular figure in the political and cricketing circles and had a distinct love and passion for the game of cricket in Berbice and by extension Guyana and the West Indies.

Roy was well respected in his community and known by all of Berbice as a very outstanding and active individual in community affairs in Corriverton, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. During his distinguished lifetime, his dedication, loyalty and commitment helped to elevate him to serve as the Mayor of Corriverton for fourteen years. Roy is credited with improving the lives of all the residents in his community and was easily elected during his tenure as Mayor.

Mr. Baijnauth represented his county during the 1950s and was also elevated to serve as the President on the Berbice Cricket Board in 2000 until 2003. Roy also served as a Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board. His leadership qualities were evident from an early age when he captained the Skeldon First division Cricket team. His passion for the game knew no boundaries and was still actively involved in the game by sponsoring competitions in the Upper Corentyne area which has greatly assisted in the development of the youngsters in his area who had more than a passing interest in the game and to keep them gainfully occupied.

The GCB is eternally thankful for his invaluable contributions to the game of cricket and its administration over the years. May his soul rest in peace.