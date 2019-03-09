Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB mourns the passing of Mr. Roy Baijnauth

Mar 09, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Cricket Board would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Roy Baijnauth, who passed away earlier this week after a brief period of illness.
Mr. Baijnauth was a very popular figure in the political and cricketing circles and had a distinct love and passion for the game of cricket in Berbice and by extension Guyana and the West Indies.
Roy was well respected in his community and known by all of Berbice as a very outstanding and active individual in community affairs in Corriverton, Upper Corentyne, Berbice. During his distinguished lifetime, his dedication, loyalty and commitment helped to elevate him to serve as the Mayor of Corriverton for fourteen years. Roy is credited with improving the lives of all the residents in his community and was easily elected during his tenure as Mayor.
Mr. Baijnauth represented his county during the 1950s and was also elevated to serve as the President on the Berbice Cricket Board in 2000 until 2003. Roy also served as a Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board. His leadership qualities were evident from an early age when he captained the Skeldon First division Cricket team. His passion for the game knew no boundaries and was still actively involved in the game by sponsoring competitions in the Upper Corentyne area which has greatly assisted in the development of the youngsters in his area who had more than a passing interest in the game and to keep them gainfully occupied.
The GCB is eternally thankful for his invaluable contributions to the game of cricket and its administration over the years. May his soul rest in peace.

More in this category

Sports

Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Mar 09, 2019

Spartans chalked up 49 games to win the final of the Mamboo bar dominoes title when the final was contested recently at Mamboo bar, Barr Street, Kitty. Providence placed second on 46 games while Mix...
Read More
NSC/Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball tourney Play continues this weekend at National Gymnasium

NSC/Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball...

Mar 09, 2019

Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue excel at Romel & Robin 9-hole Golf Extravaganza

Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue excel at Romel...

Mar 09, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports officially launches knockout tournament

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports officially launches...

Mar 09, 2019

Trophy Stall supports WCC U19 tourney

Trophy Stall supports WCC U19 tourney

Mar 09, 2019

AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway this morning at NTFC

AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway...

Mar 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]