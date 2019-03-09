GABA/Let’s Bet Sports officially launches knockout tournament

Just six days remain before the tip off of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Association (GABA)/Let’s Bet Sports First and Second Division Knockout Tournament, which is scheduled to be contested over ten days at the Burnham Hard Court from March 15th.

Let’s Bet Sports, brainchild of the Guyana Lottery Company, which was recently launched, sees venturing out into the world of sport to be compulsory in today’s world. More interestingly, it gives fans who love the thrill of betting and sport, a chance to place bets on local games in different sport disciplines.

Brand Manager of Let’s Bet Sports, Rawle Toney, and Assistant Brand Manager, Joel Lee, were present at the launch along with GABA President Adrian Hooper.

The sponsor’s reps noted that their company is pleased to be onboard with GABA, the most active of sub associations in the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF). Lee also mentioned the company believes in supporting local development and are looking forward to other sport ventures.

Hooper, who was quite appreciative of the partnership looks at the tournament as just more than whipping players into game mode but also the spotting of new talents.

Next Friday, March 15th, Sonics and UG Trojans will contest the opener, then Kobras take on Eagles in the second match of the night, both for a spot in the final four to battle Pacesetters and Plaisance Guardians, respectively.

The following night, March 16, the final four will battle for a spot in the finale, which is billed for Sunday, March 17.

For the 2nd division, it will be a 5-team single elimination with Sonics and Vikings trashing it out for a stake in the final four which already has Guardians, Pacesetters and Eagles already in the semi-final stage.

Their leg of the tournament starts on March 19 alongside the 1st division and will run for seven days. However, the most senior division will see eight teams trash it out for top honours, but must get the Sonics/UG clash out of the way to see who makes the final eight.

On game nights, matches will be at 18:30hrs and 20:30hrs.