Concacaf Nations League GFF visit West Demerara Secondary to sensitize students about Guyana/Belize clash

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in its quest to ensure that every Guyanese is aware of the Concacaf Nations League match on March 23rd next at the Leonora Track and Field Football Pitch has

embarked on a series of sensitisation initiatives around Guyana.

The first stop was the West Demerara Secondary School yesterday afternoon, which turned out to be, as GFF President Wayne Forde summed up, ‘awesome’. Headmaster Harrinarine along with his Teachers were joined in the meeting area by their energetic students who were all attentive and waiting to hear what the federation had to say and offer.

Following President Forde’s address during which he explained the importance of the Golden Jaguars/Belize clash come March 23rd when Guyana can make history by qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time, the students engaged in some entertaining ball juggling playoffs and shooting to a small goal for tickets; the response was ecstatic.

But even before the adrenaline began to flow as all the students wanted to get the opportunity to win match day tickets, President Forde took the opportunity to bring International Women’s Day Greeting on behalf of the Federation to all the Women present.

He said that all women needed to be serenaded not only on this day but always, for their monumental contributions to the nation and by extension, the world we live in. National female football, Ms. Lakesha Pearson along with GFF Social Media Officer Keeran Williams and West Demerara Football Association President Orin Ferrier formed part of the GFF delegation.

Headmaster Harrinarine in brief remarks expressed thanks to the GFF for choosing his school to kick off such an initiative, boasting that it was the best move to have been made. He shared that the school has a history of producing rounded students as they have a huge focus on academics and sports.

Harrinarine reminded that Guyanese Middle Distance Runner Joanna Archer, who landed a scholarship to Munroe College in New York, USA last year to pursue Degree in Criminal Justice, is a proud product of the school.

President Forde and Ms Pearson took on the challenge of juggling the ball against the male students, while female students took on the challenge of kicking the ball into a small goal. In the end, a fantastic afternoon of interaction was had by all with six females and four male students each receiving a ticket to the match on March 23rd.

HM Harrinarine was also presented with tickets to the match. There will be other such initiatives taking place around Guyana to keep the momentum going with a view of having the nation rally with their Golden

Jaguars and cheering them on to victory against Belize.

Tickets are on sale at a cost of $1500 at the GFF Secretariat (Dadanawa Street, Section ‘K’ Campbellville), Guinness Bar (Durban Street), West Indian Sports Complex (Robb Street), Andrew’s Supermarket (Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt) and Da Sport (Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara).

Official Replica Jerseys are available at GFF Secretariat at a cost of $5,000 each. Meanwhile, the Bartica Football Association would be having a promotion this evening at FUTU Hangout, Third Avenue, while the East Bank Football Association would be running off a promotion tomorrow from 12:00hrs at the Soesdyke Junction where fans and players can compete in novelty events for attractive giveaways.

Tickets and Replica Jerseys will also be on sale.