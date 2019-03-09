Bartica Cycling Challenge – Trophy Stall on board inaugural event set for March 16

Trophy Stall has continued to exhibit its corporate and social responsibility in a tangible way and has agreed to be on board the inaugural Bartica Cycling Challenge, the first Road Race to be held there on Saturday March 16.

Yesterday at the entity’s Bourda Market location, Manager Ramesh Sunich handed over the three trophies he has agreed to sponsor to Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall in the presence of Assistant Racing Secretary of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Joseph Britton.

The Overall winner, along with the top Female and Juvenile will ride away with the trophies. Mayor Marshall, passionate about the advancement of athletes across the sports spectrum in Bartica expressed gratitude to Mr. Sunich for his partnership for the event which is being sponsored by the Bartica Town Council.

“We are very pleased with your contribution to this event which as you know would be the first such race in Bartica. We are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the cyclists have a memorable time and fans are thrilled with the performances that we are told would be fantastic.”

Mayor Marshall also expressed appreciation to the Guyana Cycling Federation for approaching them to bring off the day of racing which would, apart from the top riders from the nation competing, see persons from the Town also having an opportunity to showcase their talent as well.

Sunich said that he had no hesitation in being a partner for this historical event which will see the cream of the nation’s cyclists from Berbice, Linden and the City matching pedals there for the first time.

“Like the cyclists who will be the main focus, we at Trophy Stall also want to be a part of this historical event. We have always been supportive of athletes in every sport and therefore we had no hesitation in coming on board.”

Britton, on behalf of the GCF expressed thanks to Mayor Marshall, Bartica Town Council and Mr. Sunich for their collective efforts which would no doubt be appreciated by the cyclists for this event.

To date, well over 50 riders have stated they would be travelling to the Town of Bartica for next Saturday’s event. Over $400,000 in cash prizes would be up for grabs in the senior, junior, juvenile, female and masters categories.

Races for BMX riders in the 6-9 years, 9-12 years and Open Races for Residents would also form part of the day’s activities.