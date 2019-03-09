Accused in fatal stabbing for trial soon

Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Kevin Garraway, who is accused of the June 3, 2016 fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Orrett West, is scheduled to go on trial before Justice Navindra Singh, who will soon set a date and empanel a 12-person jury at the High Court in Georgetown.
Garraway, formerly of Calendar Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, has been indicted for the capital offence, murder. The killing occurred at a popular liming spot in Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.
According to information, on the day in question, Garraway and West’s girlfriend had a misunderstanding during which the woman walked up to Garraway and inquired of him if he wanted a problem. A confrontation ensued and West of Tucville, Terrace, Georgetown, walked up to Garraway and pushed him away.
A scuffle reportedly ensued between the men, and it was alleged that Garraway knifed West about the body, causing him to fall to the ground. The injured man was later rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
It is reported that Garraway fled after the committing the crime, and was only captured some three months after detectives in Police ‘A’ Division captured him at a house in Albouystown. A post mortem revealed that West died of shock and haemorrhage due to stab wounds to his neck.

