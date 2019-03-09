Latest update March 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway this morning at NTFC

Mar 09, 2019 Sports 0

The Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) final Carifta trials begins today at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora with over 200 athletes expected to be part of the two-day action.

GDF’s Akeem Stewart crosses the finish line first to win the open 100m race in 10.71 seconds at the first Carifta trials-development meet last month.

Today will host most of the field events and heats for sprints, while the finals will be contested tomorrow. Head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport on Thursday, revealed that he expects the number of qualified athletes, which currently stands at nine, to increase.
Over the previous three Carfita Trials, Breanna Charles came closest to qualifying for her event, falling short by 16 hundredths of a second in the under-17 200m final. Meanwhile, Sheama Tyrell from Linden in the girls’ open 3000m finished one second slower than the Carifta Standard (CS) time.
Hutson posited that he believes both sprinters in Deshana Skeete and Kenisha Phillips can qualify for the biennial event which will be held in the Grand Cayman Islands this Easter Weekend.
“If both these young women qualify, we will be able to field a team in the girls’ 4x100m relay. At the last Carifta Games, we finished with a bronze medal in the girls’ 4x400m and we are hoping to get another relay medal again this year,” Hutson explained.

More in this category

Sports

Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Spartans claim Mamboo bar Dominoes title

Mar 09, 2019

Spartans chalked up 49 games to win the final of the Mamboo bar dominoes title when the final was contested recently at Mamboo bar, Barr Street, Kitty. Providence placed second on 46 games while Mix...
Read More
NSC/Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball tourney Play continues this weekend at National Gymnasium

NSC/Cheddi Jagan Memorial Schools’ Windball...

Mar 09, 2019

Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue excel at Romel & Robin 9-hole Golf Extravaganza

Kassim Khan and rookie Eion Blue excel at Romel...

Mar 09, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports officially launches knockout tournament

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports officially launches...

Mar 09, 2019

Trophy Stall supports WCC U19 tourney

Trophy Stall supports WCC U19 tourney

Mar 09, 2019

AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway this morning at NTFC

AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway...

Mar 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]