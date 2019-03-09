AAG final CARIFTA Trials Action gets underway this morning at NTFC

The Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) final Carifta trials begins today at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora with over 200 athletes expected to be part of the two-day action.

Today will host most of the field events and heats for sprints, while the finals will be contested tomorrow. Head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport on Thursday, revealed that he expects the number of qualified athletes, which currently stands at nine, to increase.

Over the previous three Carfita Trials, Breanna Charles came closest to qualifying for her event, falling short by 16 hundredths of a second in the under-17 200m final. Meanwhile, Sheama Tyrell from Linden in the girls’ open 3000m finished one second slower than the Carifta Standard (CS) time.

Hutson posited that he believes both sprinters in Deshana Skeete and Kenisha Phillips can qualify for the biennial event which will be held in the Grand Cayman Islands this Easter Weekend.

“If both these young women qualify, we will be able to field a team in the girls’ 4x100m relay. At the last Carifta Games, we finished with a bronze medal in the girls’ 4x400m and we are hoping to get another relay medal again this year,” Hutson explained.