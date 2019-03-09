A man tell de court how he ganja was achar

Dem magistrate does got to have patience. Dem does got to have tolerance and dem does have to learn to control dem temper. Dat is because some of de things dem does hear would either mek dem laugh— and de court is a place wheh people shouldn’t laugh.

Dem does also hear things dat does mek dem have to tolerate people and some things dat does mek dem get vex because people does tek dem fuh fools.

Yesterday, a man end up before a magistrate pon a ganja charge. In Guyana, these days if you got a li’l bit fuh smoke de court does give you a chance. Instead of jail, dem does give you community service or mek you pay a small fine.

But dem have some people who does get a lawyer fuh talk all kind of stupidness. If was stupidness only, dem boys didn’t mind. But is eye pass.

A man get ketch wid a quantity of weed and he lawyer had de nerve to tell de magistrate how de man think was achar in de bottle. Of course achar does have oil, but dis particular bottle didn’t have no oil. Then achar got a smell and ganja got a smell. But de two smells don’t even resemble.

Imagine de man lawyer then had de nerve to tell de magistrate dat wha de man had was something dat does change from one thing to de next.

Is things like dat mek de politicians change. All of dem was Guyanese till Charranrass bruk up de coucou party. From then, is nuff dual citizens. People would believe dat nobody is pure Guyanese. And dem boys willing to bet dat if dem have to go to court, dem would tell de magistrate dat dem didn’t know people did apply fuh citizenship on their behalf.

One thing though; de magistrate de planning to send de man to jail till de ganja in de bottle tun achar, but she stop at three years. Dem boys remember de time when couple people get arrest. One man get charge wid thiefing a fowl cock. He tell de magistrate dat he had de fowl cock since it was a li’l chicken.

De magistrate send him home.

Anodda get charge fuh stealing a rifle. He tell de magistrate how he had de rifle since it was a pistol. De magistrate tell him he gon send him to jail till de rifle tun a cannon.

Talk half and don’t try to mek people a fool.