36 new Immigration Officers complete six-week course

Thirty-six young Guyanese were taken strategically from the Ten Administrative Regions of Guyana to train and become the Force’s next batch of Immigration Officers.

The six-week course which concluded yesterday and covered several critical aspects as it relates to the unique day-to-day demands of an Immigration Officer such as: Records Management, Data Protection, Profiling, Interview Techniques and Trafficking in Person to name a few, consisted of 10 males and 26 female ranks, and was Coordinated by Woman Corporal 20510 Gonsalves.

Force Training Officer Assistant Commissioner, Clifton Hicken began his address by positing that Customer Service is demanded at all levels of any organization. Hicken who has enjoyed a praised tenure as Commander ‘A’, and who understands the worth of unparalleled service, continued as he highlighted the criticalness of the department and commended the new Officers whom according to him, have transformed over a short period of time; even under new and challenging circumstances.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr. Paul Williams, DSM, cautioned the new Immigration Officers of greater challenges ahead.

“As leaders you will make mistakes, but it’s about what you do when you fall down that matters most”.

“Do not bring yourself from a Police to a Criminal”—warned the Deputy Commissioner who recently in February last, completed A Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Executive Management.

Williams who was also part of the team of facilitators for Immigration Course 1/2019, taught extensively on Ethics in Law Enforcement and Social Media among others, and has a wealth of knowledge stemming from academic studies as well as encompassing experiences gained from serving in several Offices in the Guyana Police Force.

In 2018, the Central Immigration Office issued 150,000 passports to citizens locally and abroad and through screening has recorded over 800,000 persons on entry and departure.

Through decentralization, the Office has seen much more effectively managed operations, living up to the Force’s mandate to Serve and Protect.

Also present at the Officers’ Training Centre, were Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Superintendent Ewart Wray, Second-in-Charge Immigration Deputy Superintendent Ms. Fradella Boyce, Officer In-Charge of Port of Entries Assistant Superintendent Ms. Janice Prince and other Senior and Junior Ranks of the Central Immigration Office.