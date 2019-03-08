Skyy Vodka on board Birth Anniversary Domino tourney

Latest update March 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
Skyy Vodka, one of the premium brands available in Guyana has consented to offer support for the two-day Birth Anniversary Domino Tournament which will be held in celebration of one of the sport’s ardent enthusiast Richard ‘Saddest’ Mittleholzer.
Yesterday, during a simple presentation ceremony that was conducted at the Head Office of Ansa McAl, Brand Manager Edison Jefford handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Mittleholzer.
Jefford speaking at the occasion said the Company was extremely happy to be on board, adding that their long association with the sport along with a similar friendship with the organiser was one of the primary reasons for their involvement.
He added that the sport of Domino has elevated itself from being a favourite pastime endeavour, previously played mainly among older folks, to one that has grown significantly in popularity and swell with teams coming from all across the country to participate in competitions.
Mittleholzer, who will be celebrating his 48th birth anniversary first thanked the Company and Jefford for their support and promised that the tournament will be conducted in a manner befitting the confidence and wishes of the sponsor.
“We are taking this support seriously so all teams confirmed to participate in the competition will have to conform with the rules and regulations that will govern the event,” Mittleholzer assured.
Meanwhile, close to $300,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs in the tournament which commences tomorrow and ends the following day at the Sparta Boss Square located behind Rubis Gas Station on Mandela Avenue.
The winning team will receive $150,000, while second and third place finishers take home $75,000 and $40,000 respectively. Entrance fee is $15,000 per team , while the Most Valuable player (MVP) of the final will be awarded $8,000.
According to the Organiser, there will be two Citizen Watches up for grabs for the MVPs male and female of the preliminary stages. The rules of the competition are as follows: (1) The first three rounds will be played using the points system; (2) The top nine teams will advance to the semi-finals; (3) Semi-finals will be played in sudden death in a 1-in-2- out system and the three teams to win will move on to the finals.
Each team will be presented with a bottle of Skyy Vodka on completion of registration. Among the other sponsors on board are Grill Kings, YK Pawn Shop, Montcherri Beauty Salon, John Lewis Fashion, Magnum and Campari. Also present will be one-man band Stitchie.
