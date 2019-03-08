Prosecution maintains prima facie case made out against driver, businessman charged with trafficking coke-in-frozen fish

A City Magistrate is set to rule on whether a prima facie case has been established against two men who are charged with attempting to traffic 9.366 kilograms of cocaine in frozen fish to the USA.

The men charged for the offence are businessman Amir Ally, 30, of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara; and Canter truck driver, Baldeo Persaud, 32, of 47 Kingston Street, ‘C’ Field Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

The charge against the duo, alleged that on February 6, 2018, at Laparkan Cargo Shed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), they trafficked 9.366 kilograms of cocaine. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charge and are currently on remand.

The trial is being conducted before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The matter is being prosecuted by Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford.

On the last court appearance, the Prosecutor told the court that she is of the opinion that a prima facie case has been made out against the two defendants.

She added that throughout the trial the Prosecution was able to lead substantial evidence against the men and they should be called upon to lead a defence.

The Magistrate after listening to the submissions adjourned the matter until March 25, when she is expected to make a ruling on whether the men will be called upon by the court to lead their defence.

According to information, on the day in question, ranks from CANU conducted a search on boxes which had already been packed out at the Cargo Shed.

During the search, ranks found a quantity of cocaine stashed in frozen fish that was destined for the USA. An investigation was then carried out and Ally and Persaud were arrested.

The defendants are being represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva.