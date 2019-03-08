NA baby died from broncho-pneumonia-post mortem done without parents’ knowledge

A post mortem examination that was conducted by Pathologist Dr. Zaida from the New Amsterdam Hospital on the baby that died after delivery, has revealed that the infant had inflamed lungs (Broncho-pneumonmia) followed by haemorrhaging.

Broncho-pneumonia occurs when viruses, bacteria or fungi cause inflammation and infection in the tiny air sacs in the lung. It is a type of pneumonia that also causes inflammation in the air passages that feed air into the lungs.

It was reported that the father, Nandram Gopaul, had relayed that the baby had defecated while in her mother’s womb during labour at the New Amsterdam Hospital. He had stated that the medical professionals tending to his wife during the delivery had told him that the feces were absorbed into the lungs and their efforts to pump her lungs out were unsuccessful.

Gopaul said that a doctor told him that the baby should have been delivered earlier.

However, when this publication contacted the father of the dead infant, he said that he is not satisfied and is still confused as to what really happened to his baby.

He explained that after several delays in the post mortem he was told that the PM would be done on Wednesday at 2:00 in the afternoon and that he will be contacted before the examination is conducted.

Gopaul told Kaieteur News that when 2:00 pm passed he called the hospital and was told that the pathologist was at the hospital. “Me hustle and go over to be there.” But by the time Gopaul arrived the autopsy had already been conducted.

Gopaul said, “They do the post mortem and no parent na bin deh and whole week me deh behind dem. Dem got me a go and come and a delay the thing and now when it do, dem do it without me being present. How that look?”

He further explained that he was given a piece of paper signed by Dr. Martinez. Gopaul stated that she was barely speaking English and he could not understand what she was telling him about the autopsy, thus leaving him with more questions than answers about the death of his child.

Gopaul’s wife was experiencing labour pains and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital Friday last.

He said, “After she start getting the hot pain I take her to the hospital and I reach there 6:00. But by then she telling me the pain get more hot.”

He stated that the doctor checked her and she was told that she had only dilated to 4 cm and that she was not ready to deliver. It was between 6:00 am and 9:00 am that the young mother reportedly dilated quickly and was screaming out for pain to inform the doctors that she was ready to give birth to her baby.

However they were told, “You aint getting the right kind of pain; you ain’t ready”. Within a matter of minutes the pregnant woman felt her baby’s head crowning and the doctor immediately rushed to her and moved her to the delivery room.

She gave birth at 9:30 am that day but the baby was experiencing difficulties, the father told this publication.

According to the father, “When the baby come out and so dem tell she how the baby mess up (defacate) in she and the baby swallow it and dem had to pump it out.” He detailed that the medical professionals who attended to his wife in the delivery room, including a doctor, stated that the feces went into the infants lungs.

“Dem say they try and could not do anything because the baby take long to deliver.” The man said that the doctor reportedly admitted that the baby should have been delivered earlier.

He added that when his wife was indicating to the nurses that she was ready to give birth they paid her no mind.

“She tell dem that she got another child and she know that she ready. But these people didn’t listen to my wife. If they bin listen my child would have been alive. They played with my child’s life and now I can’t even hold my baby,” he sadly said.

The infant was buried at the Rosignol burial ground on West Coast Berbice on Wednesday.