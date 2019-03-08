Jagdeo claims he met with Granger because diplomatic corps lobbied him to take “lead”- But refuses to name persons, countries

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell

According to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, were it not for the pleadings of the diplomatic community, churches, private sector and Government supporters, he would have held firm in his decision not to honor the invitation of President David Granger for a meeting.

Jagdeo said this at his press conference yesterday.

However, when this newspaper asked the politician for names, he declined.

In his opening statement, Jagdeo said, “I did not want to go to the meeting with the President. I thought that given the track record of this government and the president, this would become another opportunity for them, without addressing the key issue, which is holding election within the period imposed by our constitution.”

Jagdeo said that his mind was made up that unless a date for election was given by President Granger, there was no reason to meet, moreover to consider extending the life of the government via a vote in the National Assembly.

But then, the pleading of many, Jagdeo said, forced him to change his mind.

He told the media, “A number of people spoke with me, I have seen many people including supporters of APNU, the private sector, church organizations, civil society, the labour movement saying that you have a role as Leader of the Opposition.

“Since our government is not taking the lead, can you take the lead on this matter. Some members of the diplomatic corps also suggested this because it does not seem as though the government will even move forward on the issue. So they suggested to me that we make one last good faith attempt to see how the government would respond.”

Neither the private sector, the religious community, the labour movement nor the diplomatic community made public any statement to the effect that they see the need for Jagdeo to be the bigger force and take the lead. Therefore, clarifications were sought.

This newspaper specifically asked Jagdeo to name members of the diplomatic community who would have lobbied him but he refused to so indicate.

He said, “I will leave it at diplomatic corps.”