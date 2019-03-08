GNBA to publish list of compliant broadcasters -newscasts to have closed captions soon

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) says it will soon be publishing a list of compliant broadcasters.

“Persons not indicated on that list would not have received licences for the year 2019; and consequently should not be broadcasting. Moreover, according to the Broadcasting Act of 2011, Section 43 (C), any person who carries on a broadcasting service at the licensed location after the licence granted to him has been suspended, cancelled or expired, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of one million dollars and imprisonment for one year and all machinery and equipment used, or which can be used, for broadcasting and owned by or in the possession of the person concerned is liable to be forfeited,” GNBA said yesterday.

The fees are in the millions of dollars annually for broadcast and for spectrum.

“GNBA takes this opportunity to urge all broadcasters to honour their obligations to the authority in order to be recognized as a responsible and compliant broadcaster and to avoid sanctions under the Act.”

Meanwhile, the authority disclosed that this year it will be rolling out a policy to cater for persons with hearing disabilities.

It will involve, among other things, the use of closed captions on daily newscasts.

“This policy was structured during the last quarter of 2018. The Authority wishes to affirm its commitment to the development of a broadcasting landscape that makes provision for all Guyanese, irrespective of their differences. This policy is intended to create a level playing field through equal access to information and/or broadcast content on radio and television.”

The authorities noted that it is important to emphasize that the Persons with Disabilities Act 2012,Chapter 36:05 Sec 26 (1), (2)stipulate that (1) within ten years of the coming into operation of this Act or a later date that the Minister may prescribe, the person in charge of every national television station shall provide a sign language inset or subtitles in at least one newscast programme daily and special programmes covering events of national significance; (2) any person who fails to comply with subsection one (1) commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of one hundred thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.