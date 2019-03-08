GMRSC Drag Championship now set for March 24

Latest update March 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has pushed back the first round of the Drag Race Championship by one week with the new date being March 24th at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Team Mohamed’s third GTR is expected to make its debut in Guyana on March 24th.

According to official reports, the club has opted to postpone the event for a second time due to several reasons which includes the completion of the launch pad, a clash with a drag meet in Suriname on the 17th and the arrival of an amazing car which is expected to thrill fans.
In a correspondence to the media, Club President, Rameez Mohamed, was quoted saying, “The impending work on the launch pad area is one of the reasons of the postponement. Today [Yesterday] I met with him (the contractor) concerning the launch pad road and he noted that he will be free to do complete it next week.”
In announcing the new date, he added, “We have a big crowd puller car that’s coming and it will change this entire event.” A source close to the club revealed that the anticipated machine is Team Mohamed’s third GTR.
Mohamed revealed that, “Suriname has drags on March 17th and they want to come here and race,” adding that the shift in dates will allow that. Also, competitors from French Guiana who will also be on show in the Suriname drag championship have also signaled their intention to be part of GMRSC Drag Championship so the move will allow their participation at South Dakota Circuit as well.
In closing, he stated, “GMRSC thanks each and every one for supporting our events always.”
For the postponement, he says the club will also try to help those who have already scheduled mechanics to be flown in prior to the event to tune their machines.

 

